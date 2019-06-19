The Gordon County Division of Family and Children Services hosted a training session to educate the public on the child sex trafficking crisis that, despite common belief, exists within Gordon County.
On Tuesday morning, community members and residents gathered at Trinity Baptist Church to listen to lectures given by representatives from Georgia Cares and the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy. The sponsor of the event was the board of directors for Gordon County’s division.
Chairwoman of the Board Dianne Kirby said while this was the first official training of its kind that the community has had, she hopes it brings awareness to situations that are happening even in Calhoun.
“We actually have this going on, children are being exploited everyday,” Kirby said. “We’re not good old little Calhoun anymore. People need to be aware, alert and pay attention to children around them.”
Kirby, who retired from being a law enforcement officer for 32 years, said she has seen things that would shock the rest of the town, and that she wants to spread the word and share signs of child trafficking and sexual exploitation in order to create a safer community.
When asked the signs of adults involved in this crisis are, Kirby said a lot of times adults who seem to fit in with younger groups of children are actually the ones trafficking children and putting them at severe risk.
“It’s terrible to say, but a lot of times (involved adults) are youth ministers, ball coaches, teachers who don’t seem out of the ordinary in a children’s environment,” Kirby said. “They can first fit in as a friend to the child, then a role model, and then they’re the child’s trafficker, pimping them out.”
Andi Worley, of Georgia Cares, and Tiffany Sawyer, of the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, both gave talks about the danger of ignoring signs, how children can be exploited in small towns and who to call when suspicious activity is identified.
“A lot of people already see the signs and don’t recognize them,” Kirby said. “Maybe after this they will. I’m hoping this will make the community more aware.”