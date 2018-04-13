Raise money for SHS by Taking the Wheel with Ford

Exciting test-drive fundraising event at Prater Ford will generate much-needed money to help students in the local community
Calhoun, Ga. – Across the United States, vital arts, music and sports programs are being cut annually due to growing budgetary constraints. Today’s youth are missing out on valuable opportunities to expand their knowledge and diversify their interests, as well as the chance to have a little fun! Prater Ford wants to keep these opportunities available for Sonoraville students.
Prater Ford is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to Gordon County in an effort to raise up to $6,000 for Sonoraville High School. For every person who test-drives a new Ford vehicle at Prater Ford on Saturday April 28, 2018, Prater Ford will donate $20 to Sonoraville High School.
“We know funding for school programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available,” said Charles Prater, general manager at Prater Ford “We’re excited to raise money for Sonoraville High School.”
The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature many vehicles from Ford’s impressive lineup. “Whether you are looking to test out our vehicles, like the F-150, or want to try out technology features like active park assist in the Escape, we will be able to put you behind the wheel of your favorite Ford vehicle,” said Prater. Dealership staff on-site will be able to assist and provide additional information regarding any of the Ford vehicles available for test-drive.
To date, Ford Dealerships across the United States have helped raised more than $35 million for local schools and non-profits, thanks to their hard work and working with the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.
To participate in this exciting event and test-drive your favorite Ford vehicle, please visit Prater Ford at 705 South Wall St. in Calhoun Ga. between 9am and 4pm on Saturday April 28, 2018.
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER WITH A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AND VALID AUTOMOBILE INSURNACE. Donation of $20 per valid test-drive, up to 300 total test-drives, for a maximum donation of $6,000 per event. Limit one (1) donation per person and (1) donation per household.
