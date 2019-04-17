Another storm system is expected to hit Gordon County late Thursday into Friday, with thunderstorms possible.
According to the National Weather Service:
There is a 100 percent chance of rain Thursday night, with a low around 58 degrees. Rain is also likely on Friday, with a 70 percent chance during the day and a 50 percent chance at night. The high Friday is expected to be 67 degrees with a low of 45 degrees at night.
There is a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday, which will have a high of 64 degrees during the day with a low around 45 degrees at night.
The sun is expected to make an appearance on Sunday, as the temperature climbs to 76 degrees. At night Sunday, the low is around 51 degrees. Temperatures are predicted to get back into the 80s on Monday.