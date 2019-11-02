The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank welcomed Rachel Harris as vice president of Deposit Operations recently. Harris’ primary responsibilities will consist of managing the bank’s deposit platform, including mobile banking, internet banking and wire transfers.
Harris brings with her 26 years of experience in the banking industry and holds expertise in the areas of retail banking, deposit operations, BSA and deposit compliance.
“We are excited to have Rachel join our team. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in operations along with numerous years of experience in the financial industry. We are eager to see the depth Rachel will bring to the Operations Department of the bank,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO of Greater Community Bank.
Harris graduated with a Management and Supervisory Development diploma from Coosa Valley Technical College. She has received the Leadership Certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business and is also a graduate of both the Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia and Leadership Gordon.
In addition to her work at Greater Community Bank, she is a member of Rockbridge Community Church in Calhoun. She and her husband Mitchell have been married for 25 years and reside in Adairsville. They have one son, Thad, who is a senior at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where he plays baseball.