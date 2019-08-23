Qualifying ended Friday for Gordon's County three smaller cities, and two mayoral elections will be contested come November.
In Fairmount, Harris Pierce qualified on Monday and Steve Brannon qualified later in the week to run for mayor, a position currently held by Calvin Watts.
Watts had said Tuesday afternoon that he intend to run for reelection, but by Friday he had changed his mind.
The incumbents for the city council seats -- Junior Holsomback in Post 2 and Billy Mauldin in Post 4 -- both qualified for reelection and will not face any opposition this election cycle.
In Plainville, all three incumbents for mayor and Posts 1 and 2 on the city council qualified Tuesday. The incumbents are Mayor James Robert Miller, Ray Black in Post 1 and Clark Bunch in seat 2.
On Friday, Taylor Payne qualified to challenge Miller for mayor.
In Resaca, Nathan White, who currently holds Post 2 on the council, qualified to run for mayor Monday. Current Mayor Samuel Allen has said he does not intend to run again.
Todd Rutledge, on the other hand, qualified for reelection for his Post 1 seat, while Benjamin Niles qualified for White’s Post 2 seat.