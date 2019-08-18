Qualifying for a host of elected positions begins on Monday in Calhoun and around Gordon County ahead of November’s general election.
The City of Calhoun will be taking qualifying packets for two city council seats and two school board seats between Monday morning and Wednesday afternoon.
The incumbent elected officials are Jimmy Palmer, who has been the mayor of Calhoun for more than 20 years now; on the City Council, Post 1 Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo and Post 2 Councilman Al Edwards; and on the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education, Post 4 Board Member Eddie Reeves and Post 5 Board Member Tony Swink.
Swink announced earlier this week that he will not seek reelection.
By not having all of their officials run for re-election in one voting season, the city follows a staggered election process, which City Administrator Eddie Peterson said allows for long-term continuity.
Qualifying fees are listed at $432 for the mayor position, $252 for city council and $1 for the board of education.
Qualifying for the offices listed above will be held at City Hall, located at 226 S. Wall St., beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. The general election will be held Nov. 5.
The City of Fairmount also begins qualifying on Monday, with the position of mayor, and council seats 2 and 4 are open for potential candidates. The incumbents are Mayor Calvin Watts, Junior Holsomback in seat 2 and Billy Mauldin in seat 4.
Fairmount’s qualifying period runs Monday through Friday. The fees are $858 for mayor and $27 for either of the the two council seats.
The City of Plainville also begins qualifying on Monday, with the position of mayor and council Posts 1 and 2 open for potential candidates. The incumbents are Mayor James Robert Miller, Ray Black in Post 1 and Clark Bunch in seat 2.
Plainville’s qualifying period runs Monday through Friday. The fees are $25 mayor and $15 for either of the the two council posts.
The Town of Resaca also begins qualifying on Monday, with the position of mayor and council Posts 1 and 2 open for potential candidates. The incumbents are Mayor Samuel Allen, Todd Rutledge in Post 1 and Nathan White in seat 2.
Allen has said he does not intend to run again, while White’s seat will be open because he has said he intends to run for mayor.
Resaca’s qualifying period runs Monday through Friday. The fees are $147.60 mayor and $75.60 for either of the two council posts.