Qualifying in Calhoun got off to a quick start Monday, with all three city government incumbents signing up to run again, as well as three new candidates throwing their names in the proverbial hat to fill the seat of retiring school board member Tony Swink.
Qualifying for a handful of seats began on Monday for positions on the Calhoun City Council, Calhoun Board of Education, Fairmount City Council, Plainville City Council and Resaca Town Council.
In Calhoun, all three incumbents -- Jimmy Palmer for mayor, Jackie Palazzolo for Post 1 and Al Edwards for Post 2 -- filed their packets to qualify for reelection.
Meanwhile, three individuals -- Becky George, Don Hood and Alvin Long -- qualified for Post 5 on the city school board. Swink announced last week that he would not seek reelection for that seat. Eddie Reeves also qualified to run again for his Post 4 seat.
Qualifying for city council and the BOE continues through Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Elsewhere, in Fairmount, Harris Pierce qualified on Monday to run for mayor, a position currently held by Calvin Watts. No one qualified for Posts 2 or 4, seats currently filled by Junior Holsomback and Billy Mauldin, respectively.
In Plainville, no one qualified on Monday for mayor or Posts 1 and 2 on the city council. The incumbents are Mayor James Robert Miller, Ray Black in Post 1 and Clark Bunch in seat 2.
In Resaca, Nathan White, who currently holds Post 2 on the council, qualified to run for mayor. Current Mayor Samuel Allen has said he does not intend to run again. Todd Rutledge, however, qualified for reelection for his Post 1 seat, while no one qualified for White's Post 2 seat on Monday.
Qualifying in Fairmount, Plainville and Resaca continues through Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The general election will be conducted in November. Additional details, including qualifying fees, can be found below.
Previously reported:
Qualifying for a host of elected positions begins on Monday in Calhoun and around Gordon County ahead of November’s general election.
The City of Calhoun will be taking qualifying packets for two city council seats and two school board seats between Monday morning and Wednesday afternoon.
The incumbent elected officials are Jimmy Palmer, who has been the mayor of Calhoun for more than 20 years now; on the City Council, Post 1 Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo and Post 2 Councilman Al Edwards; and on the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education, Post 4 Board Member Eddie Reeves and Post 5 Board Member Tony Swink.
Swink announced earlier this week that he will not seek reelection.
By not having all of their officials run for re-election in one voting season, the city follows a staggered election process, which City Administrator Eddie Peterson said allows for long-term continuity.
Qualifying fees are listed at $432 for the mayor position, $252 for city council and $1 for the board of education.
Qualifying for the offices listed above will be held at City Hall, located at 226 S. Wall St., beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. The general election will be held Nov. 5.
The City of Fairmount also begins qualifying on Monday, with the position of mayor, and council seats 2 and 4 are open for potential candidates. The incumbents are Mayor Calvin Watts, Junior Holsomback in seat 2 and Billy Mauldin in seat 4.
Fairmount’s qualifying period runs Monday through Friday. The fees are $858 for mayor and $27 for either of the the two council seats.
The City of Plainville also begins qualifying on Monday, with the position of mayor and council Posts 1 and 2 open for potential candidates. The incumbents are Mayor James Robert Miller, Ray Black in Post 1 and Clark Bunch in seat 2.
Plainville’s qualifying period runs Monday through Friday. The fees are $25 mayor and $15 for either of the the two council posts.
The Town of Resaca also begins qualifying on Monday, with the position of mayor and council Posts 1 and 2 open for potential candidates. The incumbents are Mayor Samuel Allen, Todd Rutledge in Post 1 and Nathan White in Post 2.
Allen has said he does not intend to run again, while White’s seat will be open because he has said he intends to run for mayor.
Resaca’s qualifying period runs Monday through Friday. The fees are $147.60 mayor and $75.60 for either of the two council posts.