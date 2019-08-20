Qualifying in Calhoun got off to a quick start Monday, with all three city government incumbents signing up to run again, as well as two new candidates throwing their names in the proverbial hat to fill the seat of retiring school board member Tony Swink.
Qualifying for a handful of seats began on Monday for positions on the Calhoun City Council, Calhoun Board of Education, Fairmount City Council, Plainville City Council and Resaca Town Council.
In Calhoun, all three incumbents — Jimmy Palmer for mayor, Jackie Palazzolo for Post 1 and Al Edwards for Post 2 — filed their packets to qualify for reelection.
Meanwhile, three individuals — Becky George, Don Hood and Alvin Long — qualified for Post 5 on the city school board on Monday, but Long had withdrew his packet by Tuesday afternoon. Swink announced last week that he would not seek reelection for that seat.
Eddie Reeves also qualified to run again for his Post 4 seat on the BOE.
Qualifying for city council and the BOE continues through Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Elsewhere, in Fairmount, Harris Pierce qualified on Monday to run for mayor, a position currently held by Calvin Watts. Watts said Tuesday afternoon that while he had not yet turned in his packet he does intend to run for reelection.
No one had qualified by Tuesday afternoon for Posts 2 or 4, seats currently filled by Junior Holsomback and Billy Mauldin, respectively.
In Plainville, all three incumbents for mayor and Posts 1 and 2 on the city council qualified Tuesday. The incumbents are Mayor James Robert Miller, Ray Black in Post 1 and Clark Bunch in seat 2.
In Resaca, Nathan White, who currently holds Post 2 on the council, qualified to run for mayor Monday. Current Mayor Samuel Allen has said he does not intend to run again.
Todd Rutledge, on the other hand, qualified for reelection for his Post 1 seat, while no one qualified for White’s Post 2 seat by Tuesday afternoon.
Qualifying in Fairmount, Plainville and Resaca continues through Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Qualifying fees for Calhoun are listed at $432 for the mayor position, $252 for city council and $1 for the board of education.
Qualifying for the offices listed above will be held at City Hall, located at 226 S. Wall St., beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. The general election will be held Nov. 5.
Fairmount’s qualifying fees are $858 for mayor and $27 for either of the the two council seats.
Plainville’s qualifying fees are $25 mayor and $15 for either of the the two council posts.
Resaca’s fees are $147.60 mayor and $75.60 for either of the two council posts.