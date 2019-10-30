The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce introduced a new morning networking event — “Have a Cup of Joe”— in September and response was so positive that additional presentations already are on the calendar for the rest of the year.
The third of the series is set for Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the chamber conference room with Qualified Staffing on board as the event sponsor.
“Effective business networking links together individuals who build trust and form relationships, then become walking, talking advertisements for one another. Networking is a time-honored way of developing business relationships and its roots run deep in the Chamber’s culture,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “As soon as we launched this connections program, it was obvious that our members recognized its value. We are happy to continue offering this event and look forward to seeing it grow.”
“Coffee and community are a big part of mornings at Qualified Staffing. The coffee gets us going, and the realization that our company mission is accomplished by helping our local community keeps us going,” said Katie Ellison, client service manager with Qualified Staffing. “That said, sponsoring this event was really a no-brainer for us.”
Qualified Staffing, founded in 1988, has helped match over 200,000 people to jobs for its clients. With offices across Georgia and eight other states, the agency provides comprehensive recruiting resources for companies in need of direct-hire, contract, or temporary positions. Specialties include education, light industrial, skilled trades, technical and more.
Edward Jones — Scott Wykoff, financial advisor will sponsor the Dec. 11 event, finishing up the 2019 schedule. Next year’s schedule will be announced once the 2020 calendar has been set.