Pyle named Calhoun Chief of Police

In a special called meeting of the Calhoun City Council on Monday, April 2, Captain Tony Pyle was named the new Chief of Police for the Calhoun Police Department, taking over the spot that will be vacated this summer by current Police Chief Garry Moss upon Moss’ retirement.
“All of us will miss Chief Garry Moss, none more than me,” said City Administrator Eddie Peterson. “Garry will start the next phase in July. The Selection Committee recommended (the candidate) to the Council at our last Council meeting in executive session and we’re here today to follow through with the Council on that.”
Peterson then touched on the selection process.
“We went through the process and met with nine different candidates,” said Peterson. “As a committee, we met again and reached a consensus; it was difficult because so many of the candidates had so many characteristics that we love in officers: the training, the background, the education and the leadership abilities. One of the candidates asked me where they came up short, but none of them did. I wish I could have nine chiefs, but we can only have one. Nobody (that interviewed) came up short. The selection committee did reach a consensus and we certainly feel good about it and feel good about the future of the Calhoun PD. We feel good about the workforce in the Calhoun PD. There are certainly good times ahead.”
“Being in a position where you’ve got nine good candidates, you know you’ve got a difficult decision to be made,” said Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer. “As Eddie said, you can only select one. Out of that process, though, it made our awareness greater of how good the department is. We feel very good about the department. We appreciate everyone there and their service to the City.”
City Councilman George Crowley then made the motion to appoint Pyle as the new police chief.
“I’ve interviewed superintendents and all kinds of other folks before, and absolutely this was the best group of folks I’ve seen,” said Crowley of the candidates. “One of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do. We did narrow it down, and I make a motion that Tony Pyle be the new Chief of Police.”
The Council members present at the meeting- George Crowley, Al Edwards and Ray Denmon- voted unanimously to appoint Pyle.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for this blessing,” said Pyle. “I know without him this could have never been possible. And I would like to thank Mayor Palmer, the City Council and everyone involved for the opportunity to lead one of the finest police departments in the State of Georgia. I also have to thank the dedicated Chiefs that I have worked for through my 27 years, from Willie Mitchell to Therrell Goswick and our current Chief Garry Moss.”
Pyle is a 28 year veteran of the Calhoun Police Department, joining as a patrolman in 1990. In 1997, he was promoted to Detective Sergeant Commander of the Joint Drug Task Force until 2004, where he was promoted to Detective Lieutenant-Assistant Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division. He was also a member of the FBI Drug Task Force from 2002 - 2004. In 2017, Pyle was promoted to Captain-Commander of the CID. Pyle is also the administrator of the ATF data base for the CPD and the Transunion Location Organization, the department armorer and evidence custodian, and a member of SWAT.
Pyle studied Criminal Justice at Floyd College and has more than 2000 hours of training pertaining to management skills, law enforcement specialized training and all aspects of police investigations and operations.
Pyle is involved in the Gordon County community, serving as a Board member of Gordon County Family and Children Services, Board member of the Child Advocacy Center and is also a member of Community of Hope.
“My appointment sends a powerful message to the newest rookie on up to our most experienced supervisors that you can aspire to lead the organization,” said Pyle. “I began as a patrolman and came up through the ranks, and now every Calhoun Police Officer can see a path in their career that could lead to the Chief’s office.”
Pyle also has a message for the Calhoun community.
“I would like for the citizens of Calhoun to know that I am a big proponent of community policing, and it will be the mission of my officers and I to continue to work with and for the populist of Calhoun in an effort to keep our community a safe place to live and work.”