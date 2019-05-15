Crystal Purser was recently named Gordon County Schools’ Second Mile Award winner recognizing school volunteers. Purser is no stranger to any of the schools in the Gordon County community. As owner of the local Chick-fil-A, along with her husband, Jonathan, she is active throughout the community and in every school in some way.
Sonoraville Elementary School Counselor Stacey Cohea said of Purser’s involvement, “Crystal Purser and Chick-fil-A always go the extra mile to support, not only Sonoraville Elementary School, but many schools throughout our district. Chick-fil-A provides funding for our Core Essentials character education program [at all elementary schools], as well as breakfast for students that have exhibited the character trait each month.”
Fairmount Elementary School Counselor Carrie Thompson also provided in her nomination, “For years beyond more than I can count, they (Chick-fil-A) have given to every Gordon County School in some form or fashion. Their generosity and altruism are genuinely appreciated.”
Students and staff alike will often receive Chick-fil-A gifts for incentives and tokens of gratitude, and the corporate name can be found on sponsorship banners for community events, but more than that, Purser is often seen sharing a smile or kind word with students and parents at various school functions on a routine basis. Her gracious spirit is contagious throughout the community.
Purser was surprised with the announcement at Chick-fil-a on Friday morning, where she immediately shared credit with the Chick-fil-a team and followed with the iconic Chick-fil-a slogan, “It’s our pleasure.”
Purser was recognized at the board of education meeting on Monday, where she received a gift sponsored by LongHorn Steakhouse of Calhoun.