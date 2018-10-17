Prior to her surgery in July 2017 to remove the cancer from her body, Jennifer Ponder went to Florida on vacation with her family.
She remembers the drive back home clearly. Her cousin called her with some news: A friend of hers and former classmate from her hometown in Pike County had died. She was a cancer survivor, but then it went into remission and ended up taking her life.
For Ponder, she recalled her reaction, “That’s what I got.”
“Every time I looked around somebody was dying from cancer,” she said.
Months after her last treatment in January, Ponder now draws an analogy to “The Wizard of Oz” when thinking about the disease. The wizard seems formidable to Dorothy and her newly found travel partners. But when the curtain is pulled back, the wizard is revealed as what he truly is, a small, old man.
“Cancer, it’s just a little word when you pull the curtain back,” said Ponder.
Ponder was diagnosed with cancer in March 2017. After having a mammogram done, she received a call at work — the Bee Kids Academy — that she needed to come in and have an ultrasound done. This led into further tests being performed until it was confirmed.
“Of course you’re praying all that time that it’s not cancer,” she said.
In those brief moments upon finding out, Ponder said her world stood still, like everything was moving in slow motion, similar to those kind of movie scenes where tables are turning over and people are flipping through the air.
But Ponder knew what she had to do — she had to fight, and God would take care of the rest.
“You do what you got to do and God’ll do what he have to do,” Ponder said. “I know God is there.”
Ponder didn’t get bitter or angry at the world and her seeming misfortune, because “Pity and praise cannot stay in the same place,” she said.
“They say you have cancer, but don’t let the cancer have you, she continued.
When Ponder started chemo therapy, it would have been easy to be intimidated by the name for what she was to receive — the Red Devil it’s called, for the toll it takes on the body. But with her, the severely impeding impact it had on others didn’t occur in her. Though there were still days of extreme exhaustion, when her body felt glued to a seated position but her mind wanted her to move, Ponder said.
“You don’t look like what you’ve been through,” she recalled being told at Gordon Hospital’s Harris Radiation Therapy Center, surrounded by those who appeared so feeble from treatment. “The things that should’ve happened didn’t happen.”
How that was so, Ponder said, is “all because of Jesus.” Leading to renamed her variety of chemo to the “Red Blood of Jesus,” since it took all the bad away from her body and gave her new life.
Ponder fondly recalls the day in January when she rang the bell at the center, surrounded by the nurses and staff who were all “so amazing” throughout her journey. And she remembers telling her husband, “The Lord has gave me joy in my journey.”
Those words will one day become the title of her book, “The Joy in My Journey,” Ponder said. Regardless of her diagnosis and treatment, she kept smiling and living her life, refusing to let cancer dampen her spirit and change the person she is.
“It’s my winning season,” she said, repeating lyrics from “You Will Win” by Jekalyn Carr, a source of inspiration for her.
There will always be doubt and worry and concern with cancer, as long as humans are humans, Ponder said. But those troublesome thoughts should never be allowed to seed themselves into someone’s mindset, she continued.
“Even on the best of days you need Jesus, just as you do on the worst of days,” Ponder said. “He just kept on being God in my life.”
Not too long ago, while shopping at the Food Lion, Ponder came across another woman. She said she had the impulse to reach out and hug her, so she did. This woman was just about to start chemo.
“Whatever would help me, I’d give to others,” she said.