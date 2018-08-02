This Saturday, August 4, Gordon County 4-H is hosting two livestock shows, one each for market lambs and market goats. This event is one that will feature 4-H and FFA members exhibiting their show animals into which they have invested an incredible amount of time and resources, all while improving themselves and learning skills to be the next generation of leaders in agriculture.
First up on Saturday is the Northwest Georgia Lamb Classic. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., over 50 youth will exhibit nearly 90 lambs in hopes of catching the eye of the judge and be selected as Grand Champion. Also as part of the show, each exhibitor competes in showmanship. In this portion of the competition, the judge evaluates each showman on how they control their animal while maintaining the correct posture and composure about them, all of this as they answer questions asked by the judge and keeping eye contact at the same time.
Following the lamb show, the Gordon County 4-H Market Goat Show will begin. Over 100 goats are entered in the show and will be exhibited on Saturday. The goat show will also allow the exhibitors to test their skills in a showmanship competition where they lead their goats around the ring and show the judge that they are prepared for anything he will ask them. In goat showmanship, the judge will look the techniques of the showman and the knowledge each has of their animals. After showmanship, each goat will compete in market classes, broken out by does (female) and wethers (male), so the judge can give his opinion of the conformation of each animal, after which they will select a Grand Champion and top 5 overall goats of the show.
The public is welcome to join 4-H at the Gordon County Livestock Pavilion on August 4 to experience these youth livestock shows. For more information, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.