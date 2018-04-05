Public invited to celebrate World Harvest Church at 15th anniversary event on Sunday, April 15

World Harvest Church Calhoun is celebrating their 15th anniversary and the church would like to thank the community for all their love and support for the past 15 years. The community has stood with the church feeding people, with back-to-school events, the annual Truth-and Treat, and so many more special events through the years. The church has come a long way from the old Concerts In The Country building, and the love and support of our community and parishioners has been awesome.
Gordon County is truly a wonderful place to live and raise a family; the church is truly blessed to be a part of it and is here to help all of the community in any and all areas during tough times.
The church invites everyone to the special anniversary service on Sunday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Pastor Asa Dockery and anointed music by Maydia Mosley and the World Harvest Church praise team. Luncheon to follow service. The church is located at 2335 Red Bud Road NE, one mile east of I-75 off Exit 315 in Calhoun.