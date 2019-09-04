PruittHealth, the parent company of PruittHealth Hospice – Calhoun, celebrates 50 years of service to the community today, and one local certified nursing assistant is up for the company’s Guiding Light Caregiver of the Year award.
PruittHealth Hospice provides end of life care for its patients and their family, both at their local facilities and in the home, explained Jeanne Pruitt, hospice administrator in the Calhoun location. She said that everyone working for the company feels like family, but that her last name is coincidence.
Pruitt also said that Rhonda Cochran, who will find out during an anniversary celebration this evening if she is the company’s Caregiver of the Year, has been with the PruittHealth for nine years and always goes above and beyond for her patients.
“She provides medical care, but she also provides emotional support,” said Pruitt. “Rhonda is really good at assessing what they need and providing that.”
Pruitt said that hospice care can be challenging because different individuals and their family members all deal with that trying time in different ways, so they require different approaches in regard to their medical and emotional care.
Cochran is so good at what she does, said Pruitt, that patients will put off their CNA care if she isn’t available, preferring to wait to see her. Cochran also volunteers at Camp Cocoon, a bereavement camp for children hosted by the PruittCares Foundation.
The camp provides activities for children ages 6 to 17 who have recently lost a loved one. Volunteers work with the children to help them deal with their grief and understand that while life might never be the same, “that doesn’t mean you’re not going to be OK,” said Pruitt.
PruittHealth employs about 16,000 people in four states. Originally known as UHS-Pruitt Corporation, but always a Pruitt family organization, the company was renamed to PruittHealth in 2014 to better reflect the full range of services it had grown to offer including advanced rehabilitation, home health, hospice and more.
The Calhoun location employs 27 people and provides service in an eight-county area.
“The idea that we can be here and serve the folks of this county, it’s an honor really,” said Pruitt.
Chairman and CEO Neil L. Pruitt Jr., who took over the family-run business in 2003, echoed that sentiment.
“We take great pride in caring for Gordon County’s hometown heroes,” he said. “It is a privilege to care for those who taught us and fought for us. This important milestone honors every partner, every patient and every resident – every person who makes this organization special and has shaped it into what it is today.”