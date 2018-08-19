Before I begin with our topic, I would like to give a plug for other media educational opportunities with our office. Last year, we started an agricultural based electronic newsletter. The newsletter is monthly and will highlight local and state based educational topics. All you have to do is call or email us and get on the list. We will need your name and email address so you can start receiving this electronic newsletter.
Today, I will be sharing information on an annual topic, lady beetles. As long as I have worked for UGA, county agents will receive calls on structure invasions of lady beetles when the weather becomes cooler. I will be sharing information from a University of Kentucky publication by entomologists, Michael Potter, Ric Bessin and Lee Townsend.
This article will not go in depth on the history of lady beetle invasions, but will look more at tips on how to make your home more lady beetle proof. The beetles will not be trying to overwinter now, so you have time to do some work around the house in preparation. You may not have issues with lady beetles, but at least you will be prepared if this is your year for higher lady beetle populations.
Your invasion issues will more than likely come from the Asian Lady Beetles and not the native beetles. There is some debate on how this population of lady beetle species got to this point. The first field population was found in Louisiana in 1988 and now covers much of the USA and into Canada. In the 1960s to the 1990s, there were USDA releases of the Asian lady beetle to help control pests in pecans and apples. Georgia was one of those states. Some debate is that the current populations are not from those releases, but from a freighter from Japan that docked in New Orleans. I would say how they got here is not as important as compared to what to do to keep them outside a home or structure.
Keep in mind that lady beetles in general do a lot in terms of reducing damaging insects such as aphids. The problem is when they try to use a home as an overwintering site during cold months. They are more of a nuisance pest for most homeowners when they make it inside a dwelling. The high numbers inside can be high so that is a problem. They can give off an offensive odor plus they can stain surfaces by a yellowish secretion when disturbed. I will add that for some people the beetles can cause an allergic reaction ranging from eye irritations to asthma. Again, for many people they are just a nuisance, but for others they could be more problematic.
Now is the time to try to make the home more lady beetle proof. For starters, sealing cracks and openings is the more permanent way to stopping these invasions. This information says a good time to do this is late spring or summer. You just want to do the work before beetles start looking for places to call home for winter. You should seal cracks around windows, doors, soffits, fascia boards, utility pipes and wires with caulk or other correct-for-the-situation materials. I will add that large holes can be sealed with cement, foam or even copper mesh. Do not forget to repair damaged window screens and you can even put screening behind attic vents. You can even use door sweeps at the base of exterior doors. It is also suggested that foam weather stripping can be used to seal gaps under sliding glass doors. If you do not want to do the work yourself, you may find a pest professional that may offer these services.
As we get closer to fall, you may see beetle flights more on sunny afternoons following a time of cooler weather. The lady beetles tend to be attracted to illuminated surfaces more on the southwestern side of a structure that get more afternoon sun. I will add that homes that are shaded from afternoon sun may be less likely to attract beetles. As we move closer to fall and cooler weather, we may revisit this topic.
In switching gears, I would like to encourage folks that produce or use hay to feed livestock, to do some hay sampling. We started the “Gone HAYwire” Challenge a while back to encourage hay sampling. It is always a good idea to know the quality of hay you are feeding your livestock. It can help you make important management decisions. We even have a hay probe that can be checked out for use in sampling efforts.
