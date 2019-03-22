Twenty-nine Gordon County 4-H’ers spent the weekend of March 8-10 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center competing at Northwest Junior/Senior District Project Achievement.

District Project Achievement is a public speaking and project competition for students in grades 7-12 in 39 counties in Northwest Georgia. Participants pick a project area of interest, research the topic, write an 8-12 minute presentation, create posters and other visual aids to go with the presentation, and then present the project to others.

In competition, there are over 50 different project categories, most of which include oral presentations, though some 4-H’ers competed in special presentations in food preparation, sewing, or the performing arts categories of instrumental, vocal, and dance. There were 600 total competitors at the event, with 274 middle school students and 326 high school students competing.

Competing from Gordon County were:

Junior division

Calhoun Middle

Katie Reynolds – Horse – first

Red Bud Middle

Caitlynne Clardy – Team Sports – second

Lily Farmer – Food Fare – third

Kylie Hurd – Beef – second

Hannah Jones – Communications – first

Keagan Mathews – Poultry and Egg Science – second

Rebekah McElrath – Dairy Foods – third

Abigail Montgomery – Food Fare – second

Olivia Montgomery – Horse

Hunter Petty – Sheep and Meat Goats – first

Bailey Stafford – Pork Production – first

Other Schools

Kennedy Chambers – Dairy and Milk Science – first

Senior division

Calhoun High

Bryson Smith – Safety – first

Gordon Central High

Brandon Bagley – Performing Arts General

Olivia Forrest – International – second

Michael Jordan – Sports

Holli Kile – Performing Arts Vocal

David Niles – Sports

Sonoraville High

Annelies Carr – Festive Foods for Health – first

Brooklyn Carr – Public Speaking – first

Joshua Carr – Poultry and Egg Science – second

Breana Manning – Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts – first

Noah Marchman – Computer Information Technology

Brent McDaniel – Beef – second

Hannah McElrath – Pork Production – first

Gabrielle Ralston – Veterinary Science – second

Jazmine Ralston – Sheep and Meat Goats – second

Olivia Tierce – Arts and Crafts

Homeschool

Halle Moore – Fashion Revue – first

First-place winners in the senior division, and second-place winners in categories with more than 8 competitors, move on to State Congress, a weeklong trip to Atlanta where youth compete at the state Project Achievement speaking and interview competition, as well as participate in an educational tour related to their project, enjoy the Six Flags theme park, and attend leadership and achievement banquets. Senior 4-H’ers headed to State Congress include Annelies Carr, Brooklyln Carr, Olivia Forrest, Breana Manning, Hannah McElrath, Halle Moore, and Bryson Smith.

Part of the competition weekend also included the election of the upcoming year’s Northwest District Junior and Senior Board members. Four Gordon County 4-H members, Hannah Jones, Holli Kile, Noah Marchman and Hannah McElrath campaigned for a position on the board, and Hannah Jones was elected to a position on the Northwest District Junior Board and will serve in the 2019-2020 year for the 39-county district.

4-H calendar

Tuesday

County Council Meeting

Wednesday to April 7

Tractor Supply Company Paper Clover Drive

March 30

Area BB Qualifying Match