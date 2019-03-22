Twenty-nine Gordon County 4-H’ers spent the weekend of March 8-10 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center competing at Northwest Junior/Senior District Project Achievement.
District Project Achievement is a public speaking and project competition for students in grades 7-12 in 39 counties in Northwest Georgia. Participants pick a project area of interest, research the topic, write an 8-12 minute presentation, create posters and other visual aids to go with the presentation, and then present the project to others.
In competition, there are over 50 different project categories, most of which include oral presentations, though some 4-H’ers competed in special presentations in food preparation, sewing, or the performing arts categories of instrumental, vocal, and dance. There were 600 total competitors at the event, with 274 middle school students and 326 high school students competing.
Competing from Gordon County were:
Junior division
Calhoun Middle
Katie Reynolds – Horse – first
Red Bud Middle
Caitlynne Clardy – Team Sports – second
Lily Farmer – Food Fare – third
Kylie Hurd – Beef – second
Hannah Jones – Communications – first
Keagan Mathews – Poultry and Egg Science – second
Rebekah McElrath – Dairy Foods – third
Abigail Montgomery – Food Fare – second
Olivia Montgomery – Horse
Hunter Petty – Sheep and Meat Goats – first
Bailey Stafford – Pork Production – first
Other Schools
Kennedy Chambers – Dairy and Milk Science – first
Senior division
Calhoun High
Bryson Smith – Safety – first
Gordon Central High
Brandon Bagley – Performing Arts General
Olivia Forrest – International – second
Michael Jordan – Sports
Holli Kile – Performing Arts Vocal
David Niles – Sports
Sonoraville High
Annelies Carr – Festive Foods for Health – first
Brooklyn Carr – Public Speaking – first
Joshua Carr – Poultry and Egg Science – second
Breana Manning – Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts – first
Noah Marchman – Computer Information Technology
Brent McDaniel – Beef – second
Hannah McElrath – Pork Production – first
Gabrielle Ralston – Veterinary Science – second
Jazmine Ralston – Sheep and Meat Goats – second
Olivia Tierce – Arts and Crafts
Homeschool
Halle Moore – Fashion Revue – first
First-place winners in the senior division, and second-place winners in categories with more than 8 competitors, move on to State Congress, a weeklong trip to Atlanta where youth compete at the state Project Achievement speaking and interview competition, as well as participate in an educational tour related to their project, enjoy the Six Flags theme park, and attend leadership and achievement banquets. Senior 4-H’ers headed to State Congress include Annelies Carr, Brooklyln Carr, Olivia Forrest, Breana Manning, Hannah McElrath, Halle Moore, and Bryson Smith.
Part of the competition weekend also included the election of the upcoming year’s Northwest District Junior and Senior Board members. Four Gordon County 4-H members, Hannah Jones, Holli Kile, Noah Marchman and Hannah McElrath campaigned for a position on the board, and Hannah Jones was elected to a position on the Northwest District Junior Board and will serve in the 2019-2020 year for the 39-county district.
4-H calendar
Tuesday
County Council Meeting
Wednesday to April 7
Tractor Supply Company Paper Clover Drive
March 30
Area BB Qualifying Match