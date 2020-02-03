Gordon County voters will get the chance to learn about the new way they’ll be voting from now on at a special presentation about the new system Monday night.
Voter Education Coordinator Joe Appio will be give a presentation on Georgia’s new secure paper-ballot system from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Gordon County Democratic Party office, 115 McConnell St. After the presentation, Appio will be available to answer any general questions about the system or the Secure the Vote initiative.
“Every day, more counties are getting their equipment for paper-ballot voting, and now is the time for people to learn about how user-friendly and secure it is,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Secure the Vote is an inclusive, broad-based education initiative effort to show people what to expect when they begin voting in 2020 from the paper-ballot system. Georgia is replacing all of its first-generation electronic voting machines with the paper-ballot system, the largest rollout of voting equipment in U.S. history.
Paper ballots will be used across the state in the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary. Their first use in Georgia was in November, during the municipal elections in six pilot counties.