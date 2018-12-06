With the goal of never stop improving, the Sonoraville Firebirds claimed victory at the Woodstock Invitational last Saturday.
The firebirds brought 11 competitors to the invitational, with all 11 contributing points.
Final team scores were Sonoraville with 280, Cherokee with 215 and West Forsyth with 146.
Sonoraville placed eight wrestlers in the finals, with six winning their final bouts. Champions included Eli Knight (120), Jayce Derryberry (132), Allen Stone (138), Trevor Burdick (138), Jebb Knight (170) and Charlie Brown (182).
Tacking on second place finishes were John Knight (195) and Hector Arbos (113). Adding a third-place finish was Jaxx Knight (285), with Davin O’Neal (152) chipping in a fourth-place finish and Bailey Hughes (160) tossing in a fifth place finish.