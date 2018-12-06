The Gordon Central wrestling team put forth a solid showing on Wednesday night, with the Warriors picking up a dominant 66-6 win over Temple before losing an intense and hard-fought match against Murray County.
Those going 2-0 across both matches on Wednesday were Kadin Cloud (106), Yahel Parada (113), Shane Davis (126) and Christian Davis (106). Skylar Delp (285) and Josh Gordon (138) additionally contributed huge wins against Murray County.
Overall, Gordon Central head coach was pleased with the progress and potential his team has shown.
“Murray County traditionally is a strong program and we had the lead most of the way through the match,” Henson said. “The wrestlers competed hard and showed improvement. There is a lot of excitement in the program. We have some technical improvements to make but we are definitely a program on the rise.”