It was a dynamic and dominant performance for the Calhoun Highs School Swim and Dive Team in a home meet at the Calhoun Aquatic Center last Thursday.
Squaring off against Heritage, Creekview, Southeast, Gilmer and LFO, Calhoun compiled a combined team score of 772, with the Calhoun girls posting a score of 35 and the boys compiling a score of 417. Calhoun outscored the second-place team, Heritage, by 85 points, and outscored the second-place boys team, Southeast, by 286.
Standout performances for the Calhoun girls team included a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay by the team of Reece Duke, Phoebe Reid, Allie Workman and Abigale Reid (2:00.36), a second-place finish by Workman in the 200-yard freestyle 2:09.18), a first-place finish by Reid in the the 200-yard IM 2:15.77), a second-place finish by Zoe Tibbs in the 50-yard freestyle (29.34), second and third-place finishes by Reece (1:08.46) and Tibbs (1:13.92) in the 100-yard butterfly and a second-place finish by Vivianne Funes in the girls 100-yard freestyle (1:03.13).
Top showings for the Calhoun boys team included a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay by the team of Matthew Monforte, Will Eickman, John Carroll and Brody Bushong (1:44.15) , first and second-place finishes for Carroll (1:52.09) and Reese Hood (2:12.61) in the 200-yard freestyle, second and third-place finishes in the 200-yard IM by Eickman (2:12.13) and Jeremiah Petty (2:14.66), first and second-place finishes by Bushong (23.74) and Joshua Tolson (23.82) in the 50-yard freestyle, a first-place one meter diving finish for Tolson (242.50), a first-place finish for Dawson Kerns (1:03.02) in the 100-yard butterfly and a 100-yard freestyle first-place finish by Mathew Petty (24.32).