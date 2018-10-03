Coming off of a nail-biting loss to Dade County on Homecoming night, Gordon Central is hoping to revamp its offense and maintain its steady defensive play when the team travels south to square off with the upstart Armuchee Indians on Friday at 7:30.
Although Gordon Central (1-5, 0-3) was defeated by a late fourth-quarter scoring drive against the Wolverines the last time out, head coach Cory Nix did have some positive takeaways about his defensive unit that limited the high-powered rushing offense of Dade County to 13 points.
Nix noted the team will need a similarly disruptive defensive performance to emerge victorious against the Indians.
“Defensively, we did our job last Friday,” Nix said. “They were quick to the ball, made tackles and finished plays. The play that lead to the winning score last week was just a great catch and you have to tip your hat to him, but overall I was pleased with our effort on that side of the ball, and we will need that effort again this week.”
On the flip side of the ball, the Warriors were sparked by a couple explosive individual performances, such as Nelson Gravitt racking up 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries, but overall the offense was still out of sync and failed to convert on two late-game opportunities to rally.
“It’s been a theme for us for a while now, but we struggled again on offense,” Nix said. “Our defense set us up to score points, but we just got too flustered at times when we had the ball. We have to step up and be a lot better on the offensive end.”
To combat the offensively sluggishness, Nix added that there will be a strategic change in the gameplan in order to jumpstart a quicker and more efficient offensive showing.
“We have to put points on the board, and the offense has to stay on the field, so I will be calling plays this week,” Nix said. “There will be a few of changes made with the offense on Friday.”
It will be a prime spot for the Warriors to take that next step up against an similarly young Indians team that is winless in three region games and 1-5 overall. Nix shared that even though Armuchee is a program that is trying to remain competitive while undergoing a change in identity with Jeremy Green taking over as head coach this past offseason, the Indians will still present a significant challenge for his team.
Armuchee is lead offensively by Brayden Perry, who possesses the ability to burn defenses vertically. Perry is a player that Nix is having his team prepare for on Friday. The Indians will also bring an aggressive defensive approach into the contest.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Green, who is trying to lead a culture change like I am here, and he is doing it the right way,” Nix said. “As far as their offense, they have a great quarterback that can really sling it downfield and are rolling on that side of the ball lately.”
“I believe their record is a little misleading, because they have been competitive in all their games. Defensively, they are sound in the gaps and very disciplined. They are one of the younger teams like us, but they still have a lot of talent.”
It’s been a competitive series all-time between the two programs, with Armuchee holding a slight 3-2 advantage in all-time wins over the Warriors. Gordon Central won a close game in the most recent meeting last season 29-22. This Friday’s game is shaping up to be another tightly-contested affair.
“It’s going to be two great teams fighting for respect,” Nix said. “It’s going to be a dogfight on both sides for a W.”
Prediction: Armuchee will pose a threat with its ability to air the ball out, but the offensive adjustments and talent of the Warriors should allow the team to keep pace. I think Gordon Central makes one more impactful late game defensive stop than the Indians, which will give the Warriors the edge in one that might come down to the wire.
Score: Gordon Central wins 27-21