It has been a mixed start to Region 6-AAA play for the Sonoraville Phoenix, who easily soared past the Murray County Indians with its dynamic aerial attack 62-18 two weeks ago before falling in a gritty, defensive slugfest against Ringgold Tigers 28-7 at home last Friday.
Sonoraville (2-3, 1-2 in Region 6-AAA) will look to replicate some of that passing game success that it utilized against the Indians, and cut down on the turnovers that plagued the offense against the Tigers, when the team visits the Haralson County Rebels on Friday.
“Our defense did a good job of not giving up big plays,” Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said when reflecting on last week’s game. “We just turned the ball over way too much to win a football game.”
Haralson County (5-1, 2-1 in Region 6-AAA) has emerged as a legitimate contender in the region and centers its offense around the versatile Treylon Sheppard, who is one of the state’s most lethal rushers.
“Treylon is leading the state in rushing,” Pate said. “He has every quality you look for in a back. He is quick, explosive, and he runs extremely hard every play. He does not take plays off. We must do a good job of getting off blocks and flying to the football this week.”
In order to have a chance at pulling off what would be considered a minor upset with the way the region standings are shaping up, Pate acknowledged that slowing down Sheppard is crucial.
In practice, Pate has additionally been emphasizing capitalizing on third down opportunities on both sides of the ball ahead of Friday’s contest.
“We have to contain Sheppard and make him earn every yard,” Pate said. “But I believe a key will be third down efficiency. We have to be able to get off the field on third down, and offensively we have to extend drives by converting on third downs.”
Sonoraville has the edge on the Rebels historically, leading the all-time series 2-0.
Prediction: It’s a tough task to slow down Haralson County’s rushing attack, but I think Sonoraville is up to the challenge. I predict the Phoenix will get its offense back on track and pull out a close win.
Score: Sonoraville wins 24-20.