After an idle week afforded Calhoun an opportunity to rest and recuperate, the Yellow Jackets will attempt to pick right back up where it left off at the top of Region 6-AAA as the team makes the short trip down US Highway 41 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to take on the Adairsville Tigers, who have been playing its best football of the season as of late.
Heading into this potentially pivotal matchup, Calhoun (5-0, 2-0 in Region 6-AAA) head coach Hal Lamb emphasized the benefit of having an idle week to re-energize right in the midst of the Region 6-AAA regular season slate and re-focus down the stretch.
“I think it was very beneficial to have the off-week last week because we needed the rest,” Lamb said. “We have some guys that have picked up some nagging injuries, so it was a chance for those guys to heal.”
“It was a week that we got to do some different things, and not be on the field as long. We did practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but we were able to just get some additional conditioning in on Friday. But overall it was a much-needed week of rest.”
The extra rest will come in handy for the Jackets, who have ran the table so far in region play, but will face a Tigers (3-3, 2-2) team that has really transformed into a competitive football team in the past couple of weeks despite its overall record, according to Lamb.
“I’m really impressed with the way Adairsville has been playing lately,” Lamb said. “They have been playing some really solid football, and have gradually improved every week since the start of the season. They got a huge win over LFO last week, so they are coming into this game with a lot of confidence.”
Lamb was referring to Adairsville’s dramatic 13-12 win over the Warriors last Friday, who was previously unbeaten in the region. The Tigers were sparked in that contest by Mason Boswell, who accumulated 125 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Logging over 600 rushing yard and nine rushing touchdowns this season, Boswell is the dynamic cog that makes the Adairsville offense function at its highest level, and Lamb acknowledged that bottling him up may be the key to a Jackets victory on Friday.
“Boswell is just a really, really great football player on both sides of the ball,” Lamb said. “He is the player that makes them go, and you always have to know where he is at on the field, offensively and defensively. So it will be very important for us to contain him.”
In addition to stalling out Boswell, Lamb added that it is crucial for his team to have to protect the football in order for its offense to keep its normal scoring pace.
“Ultimately, we have to win the turnover battle,” Lamb said. “It is something I emphasize every week, but in order for our offense to be successful we cannot turn the ball over.”
The Jackets have historically had much success against the Tigers, with the all-time record sitting at 19-9 in favor of Calhoun. The Jackets won last year’s matchup 42-16.
Prediction: Adairsville is a team with a lot of talent, particularly with Boswell, who may punch in an early score. But the Tigers will ultimately struggle to slow down Calhoun’s high-flying offense, with the Jackets pulling away in the second half.
Score: Calhoun wins 42-13