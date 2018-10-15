LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kristen Davis of Sonoraville High School (Calhoun, Ga.) was named MaxPreps/NFCA National High School Player of the Week for her outstanding play during the week of Oct. 8-14.
Davis twirled nine hitless innings in a pair of 2-0 wins over North Hall High School. With the two-game sweep, the Lady Phoenix advance to the Sweet 16 of the Georgia High School state playoffs. The senior hurler tossed her first no-hitter of the season in the opener, striking out 11 and walking one. In game two, Davis recorded a perfect two-inning save in which she fanned four batters. At the plate, she was a perfect 5-for-5, which included a double and RBI in the game-one victory. On the year, Davis is 15-4 with a 0.85 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 139.2 innings of work.
“Kristen threw a phenomenal game,” Sonoraville head coach Chad Hayes commented after her last outing. “She was a walk shy of a perfect game, but faced the minimum 21 batters through seven. She got ahead in counts, hit her spots and really challenged their hitters. When she is on like that she’s tough to hit against.”
MaxPreps.com, the official high school statistical provider of the NFCA, provides all statistics for the NFCA High School Player of the Week award. To nominate a player for the award, the coach must enter his or her athlete's game stats into MaxPreps.com by Sunday evening to be eligible for that week’s award.
The MaxPreps/NFCA High School Players of the Week are announced on NFCA.org every Monday during the fall season, with one representative chosen from the participating regions. During the spring campaign, a player from each of five separate high school regions is selected.
MaxPreps is a free stat tool that is available to high school coaches across the country and is one of the most recognized and respected high school athletics websites on the internet. Coaches who enter their team’s stats on Max Preps will not only be nominating their players for this award, but they will be getting their team’s information out to thousands of high school sports fans, as well as college coaches across the country.