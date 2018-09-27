Lifted by an explosive performance by a lineup that is clicking at the right time, the Sonoraville softball team celebrated its annual Pink Out and cruised past the Murray County Lady Indians 12-0 last Thursday, clinching first place in Region 6-AAA heading into the postseason in the process.
The Lady Phoenix (20-3, 14-1 in Region 6-AAA) leaned on multiple stat-stuffing performances at the plate to burst of the gates with three runs in the first, six in the second, two in the third and one more in the fourth to secure the mercy rule-shortened victory.
It was a marquee day for Griffin Holden, who finished 2-2 at the plate with four RBIs, including hammering a massive homerun to set the tone early. Karley Thomas, who went 3-4 with three runs scored, Kristen Davis, who added three hits and a RBI, Sandra Beth Pritchett, who pitched in two hits and a RBI and Grace Fitzwater, who tossed in two hits and a RBI, were among the other key contributors in what turned out to be one of the team’s best offensive showings of the season.
“We have been waiting for the bats to match our pitching and defense all season,” Sonoraville head coach Chad Hayes said. “Hopefully we are starting to get hot right now. We got going with the bats toward the end of last season, so hopefully that is the case again this year.”
“Griffin had a big day. That home run maybe the hardest ball ever hit at our field. It was a no doubter. We simply made some adjustments today that we haven't consistently this season, and we were aggressive when we got our pitch.”
Davis made easy work of the Murray County (3-21, 1-15 in Region 6-AAA) lineup from the circle, piecing together an one-hit, complete-game shutout against the Lady Indians. She accumulated nine strikeouts and walked only one batter.
“Kristen was dominant again, Hayes said. “She got ahead in counts and really went after them. She gave up one hit late. We just expect her to come and perform like that each and every day.”
The afternoon was a special one not only because of the region victory, but because it marked the annual Pink Out for the coaches, players and fans. The Pink Out has become tradition across all Sonoraville sports programs, honoring individuals and families that have been affected by breast cancer.
“The Pink Out game is always a special and emotional day for our team and community,” Hayes said. “We have so many players who have family members and school staff that have been directly affected by breast cancer. It's a way to honors those that are fighting, the survivors, or sadly those that have lost the battle.”
The Lady Phoenix were also in action this past weekend at the LFO Invitational Tournament at Jack Maddox Park. The team collected an 11-2 win over Heritage, but fell 9-3 to Rockmart.
Davis picked up the win, striking out seven, while Pritchett led the way offensively with four RBIs.