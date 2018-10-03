The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix deployed a familiar formula in it’s Region 6-AAA tournament opener on Tuesday, relying on the steady arm of starting pitcher Kristen Davis and backing her with ample run support in a 3-0 win over Ringgold. The win ensures a state tournament berth for Sonoraville.
Davis was once again lights out from the beginning in the circle for the Lady Phoenix (21-3, 15-1 in Region 6-AAA), racking up 12 strikeouts while permitting only one walk and six hits.
The senior righty also showed resiliency, working her way out of numerous bases loaded situations in the late innings, stifling any comeback attempts from the Lady Tigers (13-15, 8-9 in Region 6-AAA). Davis was also assisted in a big way from Sarah-Anne Arthur, who made the catch of the night and turned two to help her pitcher get out of a jam.
“I was proud of the way we were able to stay composed” Sonoraville head coach Chad Hayes said. “Of course, you don’t want to find yourself in those jam in the first place, but we were able to overcome them. Kristen was great once again, and she got us out of some tight situations there late.”
Top offensive contributors for Sonoraville included Griffin Holden going 1-3 with a RBI, Shayna Dutton finishing 1-3 with a RBI, with Davis and Sandra Beth Pritchett chipping in a hit apiece.
“For not playing for nine days and being a little rusty, we hit the ball well and tried to play a little small ball to manufacture some runs,” Hayes said.
The Lady Phoenix will take the field at the Calhoun Recreation Department at 7 p.m. for a showdown with the Calhoun Lady Jackets. The two teams split a pair of fiercely-competitive games earlier this season.
“It will be a battle of two of the best teams in the state,” Hayes said. “We’re excited to take the field for that one. This is what you play for.”