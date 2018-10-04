Heading into its Region 6-AAA tournament winner’s bracket showdown against the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix on Wednesday evening, the Calhoun softball team knew it had to get on the scoreboard early against the often-dominant Kristen Davis and lean on the arm of its own dynamic starter Maggie McBrayer to keep the collection of potent opposing hitters at bay in order to ensure a win, and that is exactly what Lady Jackets did in a intensely-contested 3-1 victory.
The victory places the Lady Jackets in the Region 6-AAA tournament championship game, which is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m. It also locks Calhoun into no lower than the No. 2 seed for the Class AAA State Tournament, which guarantees the squad a home playoff series in the first round.
Billed as what should be “a dogfight between two of the best teams in the state” by Sonoraville head coach Chad Hayes and “a knockdown, drag-out game” by Calhoun head coach Diane Smith before the game even began, the contest pitted two of the region’s most powerful, contact-heavy lineups, a pair of the region’s most dynamic, unshakable pitchers and a couple of the most savvy coaching staffs against each other.
The Lady Jackets were propelled early by leadoff hitter and lineup sparkplug Carlie Henderson, who deposited a double into left field, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Erin Barnes and promptly used her quickness to score on a passed ball to put Calhoun on the board in the first frame.
Henderson wasn’t finished. After Espee Reyes rocked a triple to the right field fence, Henderson brought her in by slicing a RBI-single into right field.
“Carlie is always amazing at setting the tone at the top of the order for us, and I know when she gets on, she will most likely score,” Smith said. “She sets our tempo for us, and if she is reaching base, it’s going to be a solid night for our offense.”
Backed by the early two-run lead, McBrayer kept opposing batters off-balance while enduring multiple rally attempts from a feisty Lady Phoenix lineup. She picked up six strikeouts and allowed only five hits en route to the win.
“Maggie came to play tonight, and she put together a phenomenal performance,” Smith said. “That is a great lineup over there, so I was proud of the way that she didn’t let anything phase her.”
Sonoraville enjoyed its best success against McBrayer in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Grace Fitzwater pushing a base hit into the outfield before Haley Williams cut the deficit in half with a RBI-single, bringing home pinch runner Grace Crocker. Williams reached third base on an error, but McBrayer remained composed and induced a fly out to evade any more trouble.
The Lady Jackets created more breathing room in the next frame in a resounding way off of the bat of Lyndi Rae Davis, who belted a no-doubt homerun to push the score to 3-1.
“How hard she hit that homerun was amazing,” Smith said. “She got all of that one, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for us.”
The Lady Phoenix applied a bit of late-game pressure, with two errors allowing two more baserunners that breathed life back into the order in the bottom of the seventh. However, McBrayer settled back in and forced a pop out and ground out to shut the door.
In the circle for Sonoraville, Davis picked up seven strikeouts and walked only two batters.
Despite the loss, the Lady Phoenix still have a shot at reaching the championship game, but will have to defeat Coahulla Creek at 5 p.m. Sonoraville would then have to defeat the Lady Jackets twice to claim the crown, with the final game played Friday at 6 p.m. if necessary.
