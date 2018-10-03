Bolstered by timely hitting and persistent pitching, the Calhoun Lady Jackets rallied from an early deficit to top the Coahulla Creek Lady Colts 4-2 in its first contest of the Region 6-AAA tournament on Tuesday evening. The win secures Calhoun a spot in the state playoffs.
It was a bit of a sleepy start for both lineups, with both squads failing to muster a run through the first three frames. However, the Lady Colts (20-7, 11-6 in Region 6-AAA) broke through with a when Emma Snyder laced a two-RBI double into the left field fence.
However, it wouldn’t take Calhoun (20-7, 14-3 in Region 6-AAA) long to mount a comeback, with Erin Barnes reaching on a walk and Lyndi Rae Davis legging out a single before Molly Walker produced the standout moment of the game by crushing a no-doubt, three-run homerun over left field to give the Lady Jackets a one-run advantage.
“I know that Molly is always capable of getting a hold of one, and she did that tonight,” Calhoun head coach Diane Smith said. “It was awesome to see her step up and ultimately win the game for us.”
Calhoun received a little bit more insurance later in the fourth, with Jordan Blair slicing a ball into the infielder that was misplayed and resulted in Anna Taylor sprinting across home plate to push the scoring margin to 4-2.
“It took a while for us to get going, but I was especially proud of the way the bottom of the lineup produced for us,” Smith said. “Everybody just gave it all they had.”
The Lady Jackets turned to Maggie McBrayer on the mound, who dominated from the start, compiling 12 strikeouts and wiggling out of some tough late-game situations in order to pick up the win.
“Maggie has really been focused on getting out of those tough situations, and it really paid off for her tonight,” Smith said. “She approached me before the game and told me she was ready, and she proved it and pulled through for us.”
The win sets the stage for a semifinal showdown against the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department for a spot in the championship. The two teams split a pair of tightly-contested regular season meetings earlier this season.
“It’s going to be knockdown, drag-out game tomorrow between two great teams,” Smith said. “Both of these teams have so much talent that whoever makes the least amount of mistakes and comes up with timely hits is going to pull it out.”