Gordon Central softball senior standout Morgan Franks (first row, fourth from left) signed to continue her playing career at Reinhardt University amongst family, friends and coaches at Gordon Central on Tuesday.
Franks took a few moments to explain why Reinhardt is the right fit for her after she completed the signing process.
“The school just has a great atmosphere,” Franks said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue playing the sport I love, but also to have the chance to further my education at a great university.”
Franks also took a moment to reflect on her time as a Lady Warrior.
“We had rough days and long seasons, but this season was great because we had a new coach (Sara Broom) come in and change things around,” Franks said. “But even with the other coaches, its always been a program that is all about business and hard work. It was an honor to play here and I will miss all of the coaches and teammates.”
Broom also acknowledged the impact Franks had on the program before the proceedings began.
“Morgan is proof that hard work pays off,” Broom said. “I want to thank her for her contributions to the team. She was a great leader for us on and off the field.”
Also pictured in the photo: (Front row from left): pitching coach Barbara Reed, sister Marissa Self, mother Melissa Self, stepfather Bryan Weeks and stepsister Hailey Weeks. (Back row, from left): travel ball coach Chris McCoy, Gordon Central coach Austin Norrell, Gordon Central athletic director Matthew Swanson, Broom, Gordon Central coach Maci Mills, Reinhardt coach Maddie Evans, Gordon Central assistant principal Marne Wilson and Gordon Central assistant principal Jeff Shattuck.