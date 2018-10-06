Fresh off a tough loss to Dade County at home, the Gordon Central football team aimed to put the bad taste out of its mouth and rebound on its road trip to Armuchee. The Warriors overcame a sloppy first half to win big over the hometown Indians 36-7.
Armuchee ( 1-6, 0-4 in Region 7-AA) received the kickoff to start the game, and the Warriors’ defense forced the Indians to punt. On the ensuing punt, Gordon Central came up with a huge special teams play, as it blocked the punt and recovered it on the home team’s three-yard line. However, the Warriors were unable to punch it in and were forced to attempt a 26-yard field goal, which was missed.
The Gordon Central (2-5, 1-3 in Region 7-AA) defense held Armuchee to a punt on the next drive, but the punt was muffed by the Warrior’s return man, and the Indians took over on the four. Armuchee’s Gauge Burkett ran it in a few plays later to put his team up 7-3.
The Warriors answered right back on their next drive, as quarterback Nelson Gravitt hit Ethan Watson for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Gravitt was the big star of the night (despite splitting quarterback snaps with Bryson McGinnis), as he rushed for 80 yards and threw for nearly 50. He also accounted for four total touchdowns.
Gordon Central scored twice more in the first half via a 26-yard field goal by Edgar Ramirez and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gravitt to Dawson Lackey to take a 17-7 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
This game was a sloppy showing by both teams. The Warriors shored it up a bit in the second half, as they promptly marched down the field for an easy rushing touchdown from Gravitt on the quarterback sneak. The point after was missed, but the Warriors were up 23-7.
The Warriors added another score late in the third period, when Gravitt lined up at running back, took the handoff and sprinted 37-yards to the house. Gordon Central added their final touchdown early in the fourth, as John Victor Rainwater lined up under center and dove into the end zone on 4th-and-goal. That made the score 36-7 (PAT missed), and that was indeed the final.
Gordon Central head coach Cory Nix was ecstatic with how his team played overall.
“Before the game, I challenged my kids because we are literally four points away from being second place in this region and being 2-1 before this game (in region play).” Nix said. “I challenged them not to look at what the scoreboard says, or the record says but to come out and play like they’re the second-place team. They answered the challenge. We made some mistakes. Penalties killed us tonight on all three phases. We can get better in that, but we changed up the offensive staff. I called the plays this week. We had a little bit of change on the offensive side as far points produced and getting our playmakers involved. It worked out, but once again, our defense played lights out as they continue to do week in and week out.”
That defense certainly played well for Gordon Central, as Armuchee could not get much of anything done on offense. Quarterback Brayden Perry was pressured all night long, and the Warrior defense picked off Perry multiple times.
Armuchee will have to brush themselves off this week, and the Warriors can revel in their victory some more as both teams have a bye next Friday.