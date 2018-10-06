Sonoraville dropped a heartbreaking 26-23 overtime loss to Haralson County and star running back Treylon Sheppard Friday night.
It’s not that the Phoenix didn’t know what was coming Friday night in Tallapoosa. They knew it would be a steady dose of Treylon Sheppard. Problem was - they couldn’t stop him.
At least not in the first half - or in overtime.
After being stalemated 20-20 at the end of regulation the Phoenix got a 30-yard field goal from Tripp Morrison to take a 23-20 lead.
Haralson got the ball back and Sheppard made four consecutive car-ries, the last one a 3-yard touchdown run to secure the 26-23 win.
Sheppard carried the ball 24 times, all but two offensive plays in the first half and scored on runs of 5, 2 and 4 yards.
The Phoenix moved the ball well in the first half, scoring on a 23-yard pass from Cole Godfrey to Colton Richards, then a 16-yard run by Case Collins.
The Phoenix were able to stuff Sheppard on two two-point conversion runs to go into the locker room down 20-13.
After a scoreless third quarter highlighted by two big defensive stops, the Phoenix scored on a 1-yard run by Case Collins to cap an 8:22 - 76-yard drive with 11:01 to in the game. The extra point tied the game and the defenses bowed up to send the game to overtime.