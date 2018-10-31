In what is being rightfully billed as one of the marquee and most important games in program history, the Gordon Central Warriors will aim to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012 when the team faces off against Coosa for the region’s fourth playoff seed in front of what promises to be an electric atmosphere at Ratner Stadium this Friday.
In addition to all the buzz surrounding the playoff spot, the game also functions as Senior Night for Warriors.
“The growth we have showed in order to play in a game of such magnitude, with the playoffs on the line, in my second year as head coach is huge for us,” Gordon Central head coach Cory Nix said.
“This would also be win No.4, which doubled our win total from last year. Everything, offensively and defensively, is on the rise here, and I want this win for these kids because they have worked so hard. Plus, if we get a chance to get our feet wet in the playoffs this year, we have a chance to be top-2 in the region next year with all of our returning talent.”
The tale of the tape couldn’t be much closer on paper in a contest with such crucial ramifications. Both sitting at 3-6 overall, with Coosa holding a slight edge in the region at 3-3 compared to Gordon Central at 2-4, the Eagles have averaged around 21 points per game, with the Warriors right behind them at 20 points per game. The all-time series between the two programs is also knotted at 3-3.
Furthermore, both teams earned landslide victories against Armuchee and Model, with the Eagles defeating the Blue Devils 30-14 to arrange this de-facto play-in game last Thursday. Like Coosa, the Warriors have also been playing some of its best football to date in its past three contests. After dropping tight games to Pepperell and Dade County, Gordon Central rattled off a pair of 36-point outings against the Indians and Blue Devils, and became only the fourth team to reach double-digits against the ultra-talented Rockmart Yellow Jackets, who blanked Coosa 42-0 earlier this season.
Although last week’s final 62-11 tally wasn’t what Nix had ultimately hoped for, he was still pleased with his team’s effort, which bodes well heading into this week’s do-or-die duel.
“We went into that game, wanting to win and we didn’t rest anyone,” Nix said. “I did pull the starters to keep them healthy after halftime, but we got some live reps and I was enthusiastic about the way they played. I think they were shocked it was 14-11 after the first quarter.”
Gordon Central and Model also operate offensively through dynamic playmakers, with Warriors often sparked by the explosive, yet agile, Nelson Gravitt, and Coosa leaning on the athleticism and playmaking prowess of quarterback Kenon Dixon, who Nix noted is the key cog his defense will try and clamp down on.
“Dixon a versatile athlete, who can run it and throw it far downfield,” Nix said. “We know we have to at least somewhat contain and limit him to win. We have learned from watching him that he doesn’t handle pressure well from the pass rush, so it’s up to us to be disciplined and gap sound and apply that pressure.”
Aside from Dixon, Nix added that his defense will also have to hone in on the hard-nosed running style of Jalen Hodge. Additionally, the Warriors will have to contend with Sean Brown, a University of Tennessee commit who stars at tight-end and is also the heart of the defense alongside linebacker Gavin Hughes.
“In order to get our defense off the field, we have to try and match the physicality of Hodge, who’s a physical, downhill runner,” Nix said. “It’s only the second or third game back for Brown, but he really rounds out their offense and has also really showed up on the defensive side of the ball recently.”
“Defensively, they run a 3-4 and they will blitz. The other player that really stands out on that side of the ball is No. 43 (Hughes), who plays off Brown at linebacker in coverage.”
Coupled with disrupting Dixon, Nix noted that his team must continue to display progression and growth on offense, and toss in perhaps a game-altering play on special teams, in order to land in the playoffs.
“Offensively, we have been getting better each week and we have moved the ball better each game, even in the loss at Rockmart,” Nix said. “If we can continue that, and make a game-changing play or two on special teams, we will be in a good position to earn the win.”
Prediction: The Warriors will come into this one as motivated as the team has been in years. Coosa can score with the best of them in the region, but I think in what proved to be a special late-season run for Gordon Central will be capped off with a close win.
Score: Gordon Central wins 27-21