With a small window still open for the Phoenix to earn a spot in the playoffs, Sonoraville will look to cap of the regular season with a win when the North Murray Mountaineers travel to the Furnace on Friday.
Sonoraville (4-5, 3-4 in Region 6-AAA) doesn't control its own postseason destiny, needing a Ringgold loss as well as its own win against the Mountaineers, but there's still a shot for the Phoenix to capture the regions No. 4 seed. The team also has a shot to make a playoffs via an at-large bid based on power ratings.
The Phoenix will attempt to carry over the momentum from its defensively dominant 19-8 victory over the Coahulla Creek Colts last Friday, where Sonoraville generated pressure and disrupted the flow of the Colts offense all contest long.
Sonoraville was also effective on offense, with the versatile Blade Bryant and the powerful Case Collins each punching in touchdowns.
The Phoenix will need a similarly disruptive effort against the high-octane passing offense of the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-3), which is led by one of the region’s best veteran signal-callers in Preston Poag, Jr.
North Murray has been involved in a handful of offensive shootouts this year, hitting points totals of 55 and 35 midway through the season. However, since then the Mountaineers have been grounded a bit with a 24-22 loss against third-place Haralson County and a 19-9 loss against second-place LFO.
Sonoraville holds the all-time advantage, emerging victorious five of their seven meetings. Although North Murray did snag a 42-28 win in last year’s regular season finale.
Prediction: North Murray got the best of the Phoenix last year with the postseason on the line. However, I think the Phoenix have a bit more momentum heading into this one. They feed their playmakers and pull out a tight win.
Score: Sonoraville wins 24-19