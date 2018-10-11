The Sonoraville Phoenix will try to rebound this week as the team laces up the cleats and straps on the helmets for a clash with the Adairsville Tigers on Friday at 7:30 at The Furnace.
The Phoenix (2-4, 1-3 in Region 6-AAA) are coming off of a devastating, but fiercely-competitive loss to a much improved Haralson County team on the road last Friday. Like most other teams in the region, the Phoenix had a tough time containing Rebels rusher Treylon Sheppard, who carried the ball 24 times against Sonoraville and punched in touchdowns of five, two and four yards.
Despite the loss, the Phoenix showed plenty of signs of life against the Rebels, with Cole Godfrey tossing a 23-yard touchdown to Colton Richards and Case Collins powering in scoring runs of 16 yards and one yard. Kicker Tripp Morrison also proved clutch, knocking in a 30-yard field goal to open the scoring in overtime.
“I thought our guys fought the entire game,” Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said. “I thought we made some adjustments at halftime and held them off the scoreboard the second half.”
While Sonoraville can still glean numerous positives from its loss last week, the same could not be said of the Adairsville Tigers (3-4 1-3 in Region 6-AAA), who had no answers on either side of the for the Calhoun Yellow Jackets in a 61-o loss.
Besides maintaining the offensive momentum from last week, the key for the Phoenix in this contest will be slowing down Tiger quarterback Mason Boswell, who was stalled out last week but has rushed for over 700 yards and nine touchdowns while also passing for over 200 yards and two scores.
History between the two programs favors the Tigers, with Adairsville claiming victory in 10 of the 12 matchups. The Tigers took last year’s game 35-25.
“We are just trying to continue to do the little things correctly,” Pate said. “We have to convert on third down offensively and get off the field on third down defensively, and we have win the turn over battle.”
Prediction: This one should be close, with each team vying for a win after last week’s disappointing losses. I think Sonoraville puts it all together and is boosted by the home field advantage, scoring just enough to outpace Boswell and the rest of the dynamic Tiger offense.
Score: Sonoraville wins 24-21