Armed with an offense that has averaged over 44 points per game and a defense that has permitted a touchdown or less on average per contest, not to mention more of games ending with a running clock than not, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets have answered head coach Hal Lamb’s call to maintain its identity while enjoying a near picturesque run at the top of Region 6-AAA.
It’s a run that culminates in this Friday’s crucial matchup at The Reeve, where the only thing standing in the way of Calhoun’s unprecedented 18th consecutive region title is the revamped LFO Warriors, who, despite the dominance of the Jackets (9-0, 7-0 in Region 6-AAA), have hung around in the standings by dropping only one region contest thus far.
This season, the Warriors (7-2, 6-1 in Region 6-AAA) have pummeled teams into submission with a ground-and-pound rushing attack spearheaded by running backs Nathan Williams and Jacob Brown and quarterback Malachi Powell. Just last week, LFO accumulated 331 rushing yards against North Murray, with Brown racking up 132 yards on 13 carries, Brown tacking on 116 yards on 28 attempts and Powell rumbling for 43 yards and throwing for 52 yards.
The defensive unit of the Warriors are no slouches either, grounding the normally-high flying offense of the Mountaineers by allowing only 209 total yards and holding the unit 21 points under its season average. LFO’s defensive disruption prevented North Murray’s Preston Poag Jr., one of the region’s most talented passers, from tossing for more than 70 yards.
“We actually haven’t played LFO in a couple of years, so we had to spend time studying them, and from what we have seen they are a very good football team,” Lamb said. “They are very improved on both sides of the ball, with the offense running a lot of triple option looks, and the defense is very aggressive and talented.”
As Lamb mentioned, his team hasn’t squared off with the Warriors since 2016, with Calhoun snagging a 48-0 win in that meeting. All-time, the Jackets are 15-6 against this week’s foe.
The Jackets got in some early additional preparation for this iteration LFO last week, stalling out the state’s leading rusher Treylon Sheppard and a Haralson County offense that somewhat resembles the Warriors rushing-centric approach.
“I think we played our most complete game of the season on both sides of the ball against Haralson County,” Lamb said. “On defense, we held Sheppard to around 100 yards when his average has been 318 yards, so I was proud of the way we contained him.”
“On offense, I thought we played with a lot of focus and determination, and we executed extremely well. But we have to put that game to rest and re-focus, because we have the most important game of the season this Friday.”
Lamb noted that Calhoun will have to have to maintain its level of discipline and execution in all phases of the game against the Warriors.
“The key for us Friday is to be sound on both sides of the ball,” Lamb said. “Above all else we have to be mentally ready, because you have to be disciplined to stop the kind of option offense that they run.”
As mentioned above, if the Jackets do remain sound and secure a victory over the Warriors, it continue the streak of 18 straight region titles, which would be a state record a true reflection of the unmatched consistency of the program.
“If we pull it off, it will be an incredible and special feat, and it is a definitely an unique opportunity for the program,” Lamb said. “But our focus first and foremost is winning the game against LFO, and everything else is secondary and will take care of itself.”
In addition to all the region title buzz, Friday also doubles as Calhoun's Homecoming game, where Homecoming Queen will be named at halftime.
Prediction: LFO is perhaps Calhoun’s most complete opponent to date and will bring an upset-minded mentality to the Reeve. However, I believe the Jackets still roll and secure No. 18, proving yet again that the program is the class of the region.
Score: Calhoun wins 42-17