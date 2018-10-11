The Calhoun Yellow Jackets couldn’t have asked for a better result after an idle week in its last contest, dismantling the Adairsville Tigers 61-0. However, the Jackets have put that contest in the rearview mirror when another feisty Region 6-AAA opponent in the Murray County Indians arrives to do battle at The Reeve this Friday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
In what swiftly evolved into landslide victory last week on the road against the Tigers, the Jackets (6-0, 4-0 in Region 6-AAA) took full advantage of its time and appeared rested and dominant in all aspects of the game.
The Calhoun defense was at its most relentless all season, picking off Adairsville quarterback Mason Boswell four times in the first half. The team’s offense picked right up where the defensive unit left off, transforming each Adairsville mishap into points.
Leading the way offensively was running back Zack Fuller, who gashed the defense to the tune of 90 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns. The Jackets also enjoyed success through the air, with signal-caller Gavin Gray tossing two touchdowns, a 20-yard strike to Brannon Spector, and a 26-yard fade to Luke Moseley, while accumulating over 90 passing yards.
Reflecting back on that contest, Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb was thrilled with the way his team played on all sides of the ball against Adairsville, and noted that how key the off-week in keeping his team remain fresh as down the home stretch of the regular season.
“I was pleased with the way we came out ready to play after the off-week,” Lamb said. “I thought they looked sharp and refreshed mentally and physically, and that’s important going forward.”
Going forward, the Jackets will square off with the Murray County Indians (0-7, 0-4 in Region 6-AAA) who are winless both in the region and overall. Lamb added despite the win total, Murray County head coach Chad Brewer will still bring a very competitive squad to the Reeve on Friday.
“Even though they are struggling a little bit, Coach Brewer is doing some good things with that team,” Lamb said. “They have a lot of talented guys, and I think their record is deceiving.”
That being said, Lamb maintained that it doesn’t matter which team is on the other sideline on Friday, all his squad is truly focused on in preparation for the upcoming contest is playing its style of football.
“We aren’t concerned with who we are playing against,” Lamb said. “At the end of the day, we just have to worry about ourselves and how we perform. Our challenge every week is to be the best football team that we can be on the field, and if we do all that, winning will take care of itself.”
To ensure the team plays its own brand of football, Lamb tacked on that the Jackets will be hammering home a few fundamentals in practice, which is still crucial for even an undefeated team. He also commented on the fact that the team is getting in some morning practices due to Fall break, which means more manageable temperatures for the players.
“We still have to get better in some of the more basic areas on both sides of the ball, so we are working on the fundamentals this week,” Lamb said. “It’s been a great week of practice overall, and our kids have enjoyed working in the cooler temperatures. We are also remaining very healthy as a team, which is very important at this point of the season.”
When it comes to the keys to a Calhoun win on Friday, Lamb re-emphasized that the team is just focused on maintaining the high level of efficiency the Jackets have shown in every contest thus far.
“For us, it just comes down to execution,” Lamb said. “We have to remain concentrated on playing the best football we can play, regardless of opponent. It has also the first time we have played at home in a month, so I know the players are excited about that.”
Prediction: Calhoun has coasted past each region opponent so far, and Murray County will be no different. The Indians don’t have the firepower or defensive personnel to keep up with the Jackets, so this one should be decided early.
Score: Calhoun wins 56-3