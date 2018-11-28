Whether it’s the will to emerge victorious, trying to bask in championship glory, cementing a spot in the history books or proving doubters wrong, there are a multitude of motivational factors heading into a pivotal playoff match-up.
However, perhaps chief among them is revenge, which will be on the minds of Peach County as they take to the Reeve this Friday to square off with Calhoun in the Final 4 of the Class AAA state playoffs after falling just short by a score of 10-6 in last year’s championship showdown. With many eyes around the state on this contest, the Trojans are now the only thing standing in between the Jackets (13-0) and another trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a shot at a second-consecutive state title.
Along with a copious amount of motivation, Peach County will also come equipped with a lethal offense and one of the state’s sturdiest defenses, with college talent up and down the lineup on both sides of the ball.
“They are an extremely talented football team, and we will have our hands full on Friday,” Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb said. “That’s the nature of the Final 4, everyone is solid. Peach County is big and fast at nearly every position, so it’s going to be a great test and battle, and ultimately an incredible game.”
The Trojans accumulated 11 regular season wins, earning a No.1 seed after sweeping its Region 4-AAA slate. Its offense, which is spearheaded by duel-threat signal-caller Jaydon Gibson, has broken the 40-point mark eight times this season, including a 73-point effort against Rutland. Over the course of the season, the unit averaged over 38 points per game, while passing for over 150 yards per game and rushing for over 170 yards per game. Gibson has been a force all on his own, contributing 17 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns this season to this point.
The Peach County defense has been equally effective, almost mirroring the tenacious Calhoun defense in terms of forcing turnovers, securing eight interceptions and sixteen fumble recoveries. Similar to Jackets linebacker and Clemson commit Davis Allen, the Trojans have an Allen, Sergio Allen, in its linebacker corps that is also committed to play for Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. Allen has amassed 100 tackles and five sacks.
The Jackets are coming off of a 24-12 win over Jenkins last Friday in what quickly evolved into a defensive duel, with four interceptions ultimately propelling Calhoun to victory. The offense was sparked largely by Zack Fuller, who racked up 156 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries and wore the opposing defense down late in the game.
Reflecting back on that win ahead of this week’s clash, Lamb acknowledged that his team must maintain its defensive pressure and intensity, while also generating a bit more offense, particularly in the red zone. He also noted that his team must remain focus, and not get distracted by the hype surrounding the game.
“As far as defense and special teams, I thought we were excellent on Friday, but we have to improve on the offensive end,” Lamb said. “We didn’t play up to our standards offensively, so we have some kinds to work out there.”
“We can’t get caught up in all the hoopla with the crowd. All we have to worry about is playing a great game. Because if we don’t play a great game, one that is up to our standards on offensively and defensively, its going to be a long night for us. But if we do play our brand of football, we should be in a good spot to win.”
The Jackets and Trojans have met only one other time aside from last year's championship battle, with Calhoun snatching a 20-14 victory in round two of the 2015 state playoffs.
Prediction: Calhoun will easily face its stiffest test yet in a Peach County team that can match its physicality and production in all phases of the game. It’s going to be a tight one throughout, with each team trading scores. However, I think the Jackets pull away late, forcing enough turnovers to snatch the momentum and wearing the Trojans down with its running game.
Score: Calhoun wins 34-24