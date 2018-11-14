Calhoun couldn’t have asked for more of a momentum-swinging and confidence-building win to kick off its 2018 postseason run than last week’s severely one-sided 55-17 Class AAA state playoff first round affair with Fannin County.
However, the Jackets (10-0, 8-0) are lined up to square off against much stiffer of a playoff test this Friday, as the No. 2-seeded private school power Lovett will take its shot at dethroning the No.1-seeding Calhoun under the lights at the Reeve.
The Jackets received a solid tune-up ahead of this week’s matchup last Friday against the Rebels, with the defense flexing its ferocity by snatching five first-half turnovers, and the offense putting the game away in the early going by putting up 21 points in the first six minutes of the contest and 49 by the first half’s final buzzer.
Calhoun will need to mirror that opportunistic and quick-striking effort against the Lions, who are perhaps the most equipped of any of its opponents so far to rack up points.
“Our goal in that game was to get off to a fast start, and that’s exactly what we did against Fannin County,” Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb said. “Those quick starts allow you to grab the momentum and play with confidence, which is very important during the playoffs. With that being said, the competition is about to get much tougher starting this week, so we have to stay focused on getting off to a good start.”
That tougher competition comes in the form of a Lovett team that similarly cruised in its first round playoff game last week, dominating Morgan County 40-7. And although its record stands at just 6-5 overall, the Lions were fiercely competitive in a brutal Region 5-AAA that features the likes of perennial powerhouse programs such as Cedar Grove, Westminster and Pace Academy, forcing a tie with a 4-2 region record with the former two.
The Lions are coached by Mike Muschamp, who is the brother of University of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. He has been the head coach at Lovett since 2005 and has compiled a very impressive record of 126-54 (.700) over that time. His teams at Lovett have never missed the playoffs.
Muschamp has led his squad to appearances in three quarterfinals and three semifinals. Additionally the Lions lost the title game to Buford in 2007 and won a state title in 2013 when they bested Lamar County 14-7 for the Class AA championship.
Armed with talent and firepower on both sides of the ball, Lovett averaged a little over 28 points per game in the regular season, and surrendering only 24. While that doesn’t exactly mirror Calhoun’s explosive nearly 50-points per game average on offense and its defense that has allowed opponents to reach double-digits on the scoreboard only four times this season, Lamb noted that his team will still be challenged on both sides of the ball due to the high-level of competition that the Lions are accustomed to.
“Lovett plays extremely hard, are very well coached and play in a really tough region,” Lamb said. “They are 6-5 overall, but their record very deceiving because they have lost to two top-5 AAAA teams, plus Cedar Grove and Greater Atlanta Christian, who both also still playing. Four of their five losses are against playoff teams, so we will have to bring our best against them.”
“As far as key players, they have a linebacker that is very talented named Nick Jackson that is committed to the University of Virginia, as well as some very skilled defensive backs and some extremely physical offensive and defensive lineman. They are just a solid team with exceptional athletes across the board.”
To counter the athleticism of Lovett’s personnel, Lamb has charged his team to maintain the level it reached last week.
“In order to win, we have to continue playing at the same high-level that we established last week,” Lamb said. “We also have to cut down on the penalties, and as always, win the turnover battle. Turnovers will always come back get to you against a team like this.”
The two programs have faced off three times in the past, with Calhoun coming out on top twice.
Prediction: Lovett poses a threat to Calhoun on both sides of the ball, and I predict this game should be much tighter early than the Fannin County contest. However, with the rate the Jacket defense is forcing turnovers and the offense is converting those into quick points, it won’t stay close for long.
Score: Calhoun wins 35-14