After further cementing themselves at the top of the 6-AAA standings with another landslide victory over Murray County at The Reeve last Friday, Calhoun will load up the buses and hit I-75 this Friday for a road contest against a Coahulla Creek team that looks to be on the rise, with kickoff slated for 7:30.
Calhoun (7-0, 5-0 in Region 6-AAA) head coach Hal Lamb has prompted his team over the past few weeks to play its brand of football, regardless of opponent, and the the message continues to resonate.
The Jackets easily dispatched the Indians 56-0 using a blend of aggressiveness and efficiency, with Zack Fuller accumulating another trio of rushing scores and the defense holding Murray County without a first down conversion for the duration of the first half, which included an interception by Brannon Spector returned for a touchdown.
The gaudy numbers posted against the Indians push Calhoun’s average scoring output to over 47 points per game. Coupled with the fact that the defense has given up no more than 10 points in region play, its easy to see why Lamb encourages his team to stick to its established brand.
“Before the game against Murray, I challenged them to become a better team, and for each individual to become a better player that night, and I thought they handled that challenge very well,” Lamb said. “A mature football team goes out and plays to the best of their ability despite the opponent or the score on the board, and they looked very promising in that regard last Friday.”
The Jacket will strive to keep evolving into an even better team when it takes on the Coahulla Creek Colts (1-6, 1-4 in Region 6-AAA) this week, another upstart squad that has struggled a bit in the win-loss column, with its only region win a 35-7 victory over Murray County.
However, despite results the Colts, who are relatively still new to the region, have recorded thus far, Lamb maintains that the team still poses a potential obstacle due to the progress they’ve displayed in each game to this point. Like all other teams, Coahulla Creek will be gearing up to give the Jackets its best shot, hoping to add a signature upset win to cap off its season.
“To be honest, I think Coahulla Creek is the most improved team in the region,” Lamb said. “They are a lot better right now than they were at this point last season, so I think that Caleb Bagley, their head coach, deserves a lot of credit. We can’t let our guard down against them, and we have to go up there with the sole focus of getting a victory.”
Speaking of last season, the Jackets won last’s years contest 62-6. The entire series heavily favors Calhoun, who have won four out of four games against the Colts.
When pinpointing the primary factor that would ensure another Calhoun victory in this series, Lamb re-emphasized the fact that his team has to remain grounded and true to its identity.
“When it comes down to it, we just have to do what we do,” Lamb said. “We can’t try to be something that we are not, and we have to continue executing. If we stick to that philosophy, we always have a pretty good shot at winning.”
Prediction: Coahulla is a feisty team that has appeared markedly improved at times this year, but even the most promising young teams have a long way to go to compete with the offensive and defensive firepower of the Jackets.
Score: Calhoun wins 59-3