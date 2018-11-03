The Sonoraville Phoenix witnessed its season come to an end on Friday night at the Furnace, as the Phoenix fell to the North Murray Mountaineers 23-0.
The Phoenix (4-6, 3-5 in Region 6-AAA) struggled all night to get going on offense against a stout Mountaineer defense. North Murray (6-4, 5-3 in Region 6-AAA) brought the heat all night on defense, but struggled as well on offense for most of the night. Both defenses flexed their muscle in the first quarter, as neither allowed a score.
The scoring opened up when North Murray quarterback Preston Poag hit receiver Landon Burrell down the sideline to set up an easy one-yard touchdown to make it a 7-0 lead for the Mountaineers.
The Phoenix offense couldn’t capitalize on good field position after the touchdown going three-and-out. North Murray drove down the field and kicked a field goal before the half to make it 10-0.
The second half started with the Sonoraville offense getting stopped once again by the North Murray defense. The attempted punt by Sonoraville was then blocked and returned 43 yards for a touchdown by North Murray’s Chaisen Buckner to make it a 17-0 game.
North Murray continued to control the game defensively throughout the rest of the game. They racked up five sacks and two interceptions on the night.
The Phoenix offense was held to under 150 yards on the night. Quarterback Cole Godfrey finished the night completing, 10 of 23 passes for 95 yards with two interceptions. The running game struggled to find its groove, as well, with Case Collins rounding up just 16 yards on eight carries.
The Phoenix defense hung tough in this game, despite the starting field position for most of the night for the Mountaineers. They were able to hold the potent Mountaineer offense to just 10 points in the first half.
The Mountaineers were led by Quarterback Preston Poag, who was six of 16 with 135 passing yards and one rushing touchdown, before leaving the game in the third quarter due to injury. Running back Alex Pulido had a productive night on the ground, as he rushed for 82 yards on 14 carries. Landon Burrell led the team in receiving with 60 yards.
After the game, Coach Denver Pate wanted to acknowledge the seniors on what they have, and what they meant to this team and program.
“The seniors had a big part of this team, and they helped hold this team down. They helped start the process, but it is time for this place to take the next step.”
Coach Pate knows that the team was just few plays away from being a playoff team, “It’s tough and bittersweet right now, but there were some good things that happened to us this year. It’s tough when you end with a lose, but the foundation is still being built here. Some injuries really hurt us throughout the year, but we can build off this season, and come into next year stronger.”