The Sonoraville Phoenix rode their stout defense, which kept Coahulla Creek in unmanageable situations nearly all night long, to a homecoming victory Friday night, 19-8.
The defensive starters for the Phoenix (4-5, 3-4 in Region 6-AAA) did not give up a point on the night. The only touchdown for the visiting Colts came against substitute players with 27 seconds remaining in the game.
“We got after it pretty well on D,” said head coach Denver Pate, adding that his defense’s effort came amidst three starters sustaining injuries on one play in the second quarter. “A region win is a region win.”
Approaching the halfway mark of the first quarter, the Phoenix faced a 4th and 5 in their own territory. Colton Richards took the ball on a fake punt and forced his way to the first-down marker, stretching out with the ball. The sticks were brought out and for a moment the crowd waited in anticipation for the measurement, only to erupt in cheers as the first down was signaled.
The bold call to keep their opening drive alive was paid off when Blade Bryant took a forward pitch out of the backfield and sped up the middle of the field for a 28-yard touchdown
There were two plays on the next series for the Colts that could have led to a score for Sonoraville.
Titus Underwood lost the ball on the handoff from Cade Bates, sending the ball rolling far behind the line of scrimmage. Two Phoenix players had a shot at scooping up the ball and running for the end zone, but both missed on it, allowing Coahulla Creek to recover.
Then on fourth and long from their own 35 yard line, Loren Hiles got his hand out to block the rugby-style punt of Michael King, with the Phoenix recovering the ball on the 28. However, the offense was unable to convert the turnover into points, with series including a fourth-down run that was stopped short of the marker.
The offense still needs work on becoming more consistent in their execution and being able to capitalize on turnovers, Pate said after the game.
Sonoraville got the ball back with about a minute and a half left in the first half, after using two timeouts on the way to forcing the Colts to punt. Bryant had a huge play to prevent a turnover, as he ripped the ball away from a Colts defensive back who looked like he had intercepted a Cole Godfrey pass.
On the next play, from the Coahulla Creek 26-yard line, Godfrey took a shot at the end zone but the ball was swatted away by a Colt. An incomplete pass on second down set up a third-down screen pass that lead to no gain. But after the third-down play, Pate let the clock run down to two seconds before taking his team’s last timeout of the first half.
The stage was set for Tripp Morrison to show off his leg, as he buried a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
Coming out of the locker room following the crowning of Parris Barnes as homecoming queen, the Phoenix offense marched down the field at a deliberate pace, eating up more than seven minutes of clock. Bryant, Tre Williams and Case Collins all powered through the Colt defense on the drive, which was capped off with a three-yard run by Collins for the touchdown, bringing the score to 16-o after a failed two-point conversion.
The Phoenix defense then continued its stranglehold on the Colts, putting them in multiple third- and-long situations that they just could not seem to overcome.
Bryant intercepted Bates with eight seconds left in the third quarter to give the offense the ball back on the 11-yard line of Coahulla Creek. However, multiple penalty flags on Sonoraville caused the drive to sputter out. But a declined penalty by Coahulla Creek kept the Phoenix in field goal range for a fourth-down play. Morrison just got the ball over the bottom post on his second attempt of the night, making the score 19-0 with just over 11 minutes left in the game.
Coahulla Creek’s Tyler Locklear punched the ball in from three yards out for his team’s only score. Dylan Carlock, who had two big receptions on the drive to get his team in position to score, including a 47-yard catch, snagged a ball on a slant route to score the two-point conversion.
The Colts tried an onside kick but were unable to recover the ball. The Phoenix offense took the field one last time to run the remaining seconds off the clock on their way to a homecoming victory.
“There’s no place like home,” was written on the banner players ran through to take the field Friday night — it’s a sentiment Sonoraville hopes will ring true again next week, as it welcomes North Murray to The Furnace for the season finale.
“It’s the early playoffs for us,” Pate said.