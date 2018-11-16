In what proved to be nothing less than a knock-down, drag-out slugfest between two of Class AAA’s most talented and dynamic squads, Calhoun survived its toughest test to date and emerged victorious over the Lovett Lions 21-6 in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Friday night.
As usual for the rugged and relentless Yellow Jacket (12-0) defense, the narrative of the contest centered around creating turnovers. However, instead of racking up numerous takeaways early, it was a pair of clutch interceptions late in the final quarter that snuffed out a late surge by the Lions (6-6) and sealed the win for Calhoun.
In the first quarter, it appeared to be business as usual for the Calhoun offense, who put together a swift, methodical opening drive that was capped off with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Gray to Brannon Spector on a fade route to the corner of the endzone.
“We knew they were going to stack the box with their best athletes, so we had to spread them out on offense,” head coach Hal Lamb. “I thought we executed the passing game very well early on, although we ended up shooting ourselves in the foot on the next few possessions.”
However, from that point forward, the Lovett defense stiffened up considerably, often clogging the running lanes and clamping down on the Calhoun receivers on the boundary. The increase in defensive intensity, along with numerous penalties, a fumbled punt return and a trio of missed field goals (35, 24 and 35 yards each) resulted in the rare feat of keeping the Jackets off the scoreboard for the entire second and third quarters.
Battling hard in the trenches and operating on a quick-strike, pass-first offense, the Lions offense finally got on the board in the third as Nick Jackson took a direct snap and ran into the endzone off the left tackle to punctuate a lengthy drive with a one-yard rushing score. Lovett did fail to knot the score and fully snag the momentum, however, by gambling and botching a two-point conversion attempt.
After Calhoun were forced to punt on the ensuing drive and still leading by the slimmest of margins, Lovett looked to make things interesting after pushing the ball near midfield. It was then that linebacker Eric McKnight made the play of the game, and perhaps the season, by leaping and snatching the ball directly out of quarterback Blaine McAllister’s hands during deep pass attempt in what was officially logged as an interception. McKnight returned the pick to the 18-yard line to put the Jacket offense in prime position to strike.
Calhoun did just that, with Zack Fuller notching a powerful run and Payton Morrow taking a quick screen pass from Gray down to the 10-yard line. The Jackets then extended its lead to 14-6 as Gray delivered the ball directly into Luke Moseley’s chest for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Lions remained resilient on the next drive, marching the ball deep into Calhoun territory with less than five minutes to play. It was Davis Allen who played hero this time, intercepting a McAllister offering to erase the comeback effort. Allen finished the drive he created moments later, receiving a short toss from Gray and powering the ball over the goal line to lock in the victory.
“Those two interceptions were phenomenal,” Lamb said. “I was just saying before McKnight’s interception that we really needed a turnover, and he responded for us. I can’t wait to watch that one on film because that was an awesome play. Davis came through for us as well.”
Although it wasn’t the type of offensive explosion the Jacket offense is accustomed to, Gray still accumulated over 270 yards passing, with Spector leading the way with 87 yards receiving. It was tough sledding for the majority of the contest for workhorse running back Fuller, but he still finished with 113 yards on the ground. McAllister finished with over 250 passing yards for Lovett.
“Obviously, it was a big win for us because we had to battle some adversity,” Lamb said. “Our offense at times struggled to get going, but our defense was incredible. And our offense really picked up there near the end of the game and we wore them down, so I was proud of the way they fought tonight.”
The Jackets will square off against Jenkins next Friday at The Reeve in the Elite 8 of the Class AAA state playoffs.