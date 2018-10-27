Gearing up for the Senior Night showdown with the Haralson County Rebels, Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb knew his team had accomplish two goals to ensure a win: The first was to utilize the team’s swift defense to contain opposing dynamic rusher Treylon Sheppard, and the second was to use the Jackets’ combustible offense to keep the opposite offensive unit off the field.
Lamb’s team responded and thoroughly accomplished those objectives in a landslide 41-6 victory.
With most of the focus on the tricky task of bottling up Sheppard, Calhoun’s defense was disciplined from the opening snap. Although Sheppard displayed the burst and vision that has transformed him into one of the Georgia’s most dangerous players, the Jackets mostly held him in check, at least as in check as you can hold a player of that caliber.
Sheppard accumulated 104 rushing yards on a workhorse-like 34 carries, with almost half of that stemming from a 51-yard rushing touchdown where he broke a couple tackles and coasted into the endzone for the Rebels’ (7-2, 4-2 in Region 6-AAA) only points.
“I thought we did great against Sheppard,” Lamb said. “He’s a great running back, and he’s about as elusive and as strong as they come. We had to put our egos aside because we didn’t play with any cornerbacks, but our players and the coaching staff executed very well on that side of the ball.”
Offensively, the Jackets (9-0, 7-0 in Region 6-AAA) were just as effective as executing the gameplan, electing for more of a quick-strike passing approach in order to spread the Haralson defense out.
After a series of screen passes and quick slants completed by quarterback Gavin Gray, Calhoun got on the board when Luke Moseley wiggled free on a double move on the endzone and Gray hit him in the numbers for a four-yard touchdown.
Calhoun added seven more on the next drive, with Gray pitching it to Bralin Barton, who followed Zack Fuller, who was the lead blocker, into the painted area.
The Jackets went back to the air on the first drive in the second quarter, as Gray hit Brannon Spector on a quick screen near the sideline. Spector did the rest, muscling his way through the secondary for a 21-yard score.
Gray finished the contest with over 160 yards passing.
After a botched snap on a punt placed Calhoun on the eight-yard line, the ever-opportunistic offense once again cashed in with a two-yard Fuller rush.
Following the explosive Sheppard touchdown in the late second quarter, Calhoun provided an immediate response when Spector received the ensuing kickoff. While his first touchdown was all power, his next would be all finesse, sprinting past the coverage team for an 84-yard touchdown return.
Jonkell Tolbert punctuated the lead with an eight-yard touchdown plunge in the early third quarter to push the game to its final 41-6 tally.
“Coming into the game, we knew that the best way to attack was through the passing game,” Lamb said. “Then we started running it in the second half, and got going there. As the game went on we felt that we could do what we wanted offensively, and I was proud of the way they played.”
The win was significant not only because it further cemented Calhoun’s spot atop the Region 6-AAA rankings, but because the night served as Senior Night, and the upperclassmen couldn’t have been honored in a more appropriate fashion.
“They are such a special group, and they are 46-5 now overall as class,” Lamb said. “There aren’t many classes in the state of Georgia that have accomplished that. Now we just have to keep the season going for them.”
Next on the schedule for Calhoun is a de-facto region championship game against LFO, who only have one region loss, at the Reeve next Friday, Nov. 2.