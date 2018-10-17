Recharged, refreshed and refocused after an idle week, the Gordon Central Warriors will welcome the Model Blue Devils to Ratner Stadium for a 7-AA contest with potential postseason ramifications.
The last time the Warriors (2-5, 1-3 in Region 7-AA) took the field, the team deployed numerous changes in play-calling and offensive strategy in a 36-7 win over Armuchee on the road on Friday, Oct 5., and it proved effective, with the offense clicking and appearing the most proficient it has all season en route to the team’s highest point total in region play to date. The defense also came to play, stalling out the Indians’ normally dangerous passing attack.
“I felt like as the head coach I needed to make some changes heading into that game, so we went in a different direction with the play-calling, and I was very pleased with the results,” Nix said. “Against Armuchee, we ended up having the best offensive output in the past two seasons with nearly 300 yards of offense and 210 yards rushing.”
“It makes such a difference when your offense can stay on the field and move the chains, and once again our defense responded and was lights out against a very explosive offense. It wasn’t the cleanest game ever played, but we showed up in all three phases, and the kids had a blast in that one.”
The win provided Gordon Central with plenty of momentum heading into an idle Friday, which couldn’t have come at a better time according to Nix.
“The bye week came at an awesome time, because it was also fall break,” Nix said. “We got in some solid practice time early on Monday and Tuesday, getting after in and competing on those days, and we gave them time off towards the end of the week to rest. So heading into practice this week, the players and the coaching staff should be rejuvenated and healthy, and that should help us prepare for the final three games of the season.”
The first of those final three games is a home showdown against the Model Blue Devils (2-5, 2-2 in Region 7-AA), who have had an up and down season so far with decisive wins over Dade County and Armuchee, but noncompetitive losses to Chattooga and Pepperell. Like Armuchee, the Blue Devils also mirror the current version of the Warriors in the sense that there is a shift in culture under new head coach Ricky Ross.
“I have a ton of respect for Ricky Ross, and I know he’s a great guy and and an even better coach, so I know he is trying to change the culture like I’m doing and he has that program headed in the right direction,” Nix said. “As far as this year, I know they have a pair of impressive wins, but have also dropped some big games, but they are still going to ready to compete.”
To manufacture a win against Model, Nix noted that his team will have to be prepared to endure a simple, but physical, rushing attack and Ross’ patented disciplined defense.
“Offensively, they are going to pound the ball with the run, with a lot of direct snaps to their best athletes,” Nix said. “They will overload to the left and right, and then they will counter on you, so our defense will have to be gap sound and not get lulled to sleep.”
“Defensively, they run a 3-3 stack, which is what Ross in known for. They will play hard on that side of the ball, and will throw in some blitzes. So the key for us will be moving the chains on offense.”
As the regular season slate is beginning to wind down, Nix added that this contest is particularly notable because it could potentially also have crucial playoff ramifications.
“For both teams, it is a playoff week, because if you win this game, you’re still in the hunt for the No.4 seed,” Nix said. “We control our on destiny. If we win this game, and one of the other two, we can earn a spot in the playoffs.”
Prediction: In what should be a tightly-contested matchup defensively, I think both teams tack on early scores. However, I believe the Gordon Central offense continues to click, with the Warriors coasting to victory in the second half.
Score: Gordon Central wins 28-14