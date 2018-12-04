Sonoraville girls 49, Calhoun girls 38
The Lady Phoenix picked up a crucial early-season road victory over cross-town rival Calhoun on Saturday afternoon, jumping out to an early lead and resisting a late push from the Lady Jackets to secure a 49-38 win.
Getting of too a strong start from the field, Sonoraville (3-2, 1-1 in Region 6-AAA) constructed a 17-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter, bolstered by an opening 10-2 scoring run. The Lady Phoenix carried the momentum over into the second half, notching a 29-13 halftime lead.
However, Calhoun (0-4, 0-2 in Region 6-AAA) would not allow Sonoraville to cruise in the second half, battling back in the third quarter, piecing together a 11-4 run near the end of the period and shaving the lead down to 33-23.
The comeback attempt would spill over into the fourth quarter, with the Lady Jackets cutting the scoring gap down to as little as four points as the scoreboard read 39-35. However, the Lady Phoenix ultimately netted the majority of its clutch-time free-throws down the stretch and resisted the rally by expanding the scoring margin to 11 by the time the final buzzer sounded.
Leading the way for Sonoraville was Abby Chambers, who racked up 14 points, with one three-pointer made. Also chipping in for the Lady Phoenix was Alexa Geary, who added 10 points, Maliyah Parks, who added eight points and Emma Garland, who added six points. Rounding out the scoring were Grace Crocker and Lindsay Bowman who finished with four points, and Avery Hamilton, who chipped in two points.
In the scoring column for the Lady Jackets, Ashlyn Brzozoski submitted a game-high 16 points with a pair of three’s. Also putting up points for Calhoun was Lyndi Rae Davis, who reached double-digits with 10 points, Railey Greeson, who added five points, Erin Barnes, who tacked on three points, Malysha Winston and Dora Moore, who chipped in two a piece and Emily Sorrow, who tossed in one point.
The Sonoraville girls host the Adairsville Tigers on Tuesday night, while the Calhoun girls will travel north to take on the Ringgold Tigers on the same evening. For the results of those contests, check out our website or pick up a copy of Saturday’s Calhoun Times.
Sonoraville boys 57, Calhoun boys 56
After a wild and frenzied final sequence, the Phoenix snagged a second region win on Saturday in a 57-56 thriller against Calhoun at The Hive.
It what proved to be an evenly and tightly-contested battle through each of the four quarters, the Jackets managed to cling to an early 11-8 lead over Sonoraville (2-2, 2-0 in Region 6-AAA) after one period of play. Calhoun’s (1-2, 1-2 in Region 6-AAA) lead ballooned to nine points midway through the second quarter, however, the Phoenix would soon storm back and take a 29-28 advantage into the halftime locker room.
The back-and-forth rhythm of the game carried over into the second half. With both teams heating up from the floor, particularly Calhoun from the three-point line, the scoring pace continued to pick up. Amongst the flurry of offense, Sonoraville maintained a narrow 42-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The two squads saved its most competitive period for last, with several lead changes down the stretch. With the Jackets up 54-50 with a little over two minutes left, Chris Rush brought the Phoenix within two with a basket. Calhoun then received a boost from a Jaylan Harris made shot to increase the advantage back to four. However, a timely three-point by Coco Foster pulled Sonoraville back within a point. That set the stage for Seth Harkins, who hit what proved to the game-winning shot on an and-one layup.
Rush led the Phoenix with 19 points, while Landon Jones added nine points on a trio of three-pointers. Harkins and Orry Darnell each chipped in eight points apiece.
Despite the loss, it was a phenomenal shooting day for many of the Jackets. The team enjoyed a standout performance from Gage Maffetone, who compiled a game-high 26 points and six three-pointers. Caleb Boone also racked up the points, finished with 20 points and six made three-pointers of his own. Harris and Xaxton Goodson each contributed five points.
Both the Phoenix and Jackets will be back in action at 7:30 on Tuesday, with Sonoraville slated for a home contest vs. Adairsville and Calhoun scheduled for a road duel with Ringgold. For results of those contests, take a look at our website or snag a copy of Saturday’s Calhoun Times.
Other local scores from the past week of action:
Sonoraville boys 57, Ringgold boys 49
Sonoraville girls 54, Ringgold girls 58
Gordon Central boys 46, Gilmer boys 64
Gordon Central girls 31, Gilmer girls 56
Gordon Central girls 62, Coosa girls 42
Calhoun girls 45, Murray County girls 51
Calhoun boys 69, Murray County boys 68