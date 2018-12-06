The fast break and long-range shooting prowess of the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix proved to be overwhelming in a 79-49 victory over the Adairsville Lady Tigers, giving the Lady Phoenix a second region win to add to its early-season total.
This matchup between two traditionally-talented programs had the early appearance of a tight contest, with Sonoraville trailing 11-10 after one quarter of play despite opening the game on an 8-4 scoring run.
The Lady Phoenix created a bit more separation in the second quarter by relying on the tenacious post-play of forward Maliyah Parks, who dominated the boards and racked up 11 of her 15 points in that period, creating a matchup problem that the Lady Tigers couldn’t seem to solve.
“It took a little bit to find our rhythm, but I think as the game went on, we found some matchups that we could exploit and take advantage of,” Sonoraville head coach Stephanie Caudell said. “Maliyah is a always a big contributor for us down low, and I was really pleased with the effort she showed in the paint tonight.”
Sonoraville lead had only stretched to 31-26 by the time the two teams hit the locker rooms, however, due largely to the stellar play of Adairsville’s Nakiyah Washington, who netted 13 first half points en route to 18 total points.
The Lady Phoenix would rapidly expand its lead in the third quarter, transforming a 18-5 run into a 57-39 lead at the end of the eight minutes to fully open the game up.
Sonoraville closed out the game as strong as it started it, hitting the majority of its free throws down the stretch for a 9-1 closing run to lock in the victory.
In addition to the scoring presence around the rim that Parks provided for the Lady Phoenix, the team was also propelled by the sharpshooting of Abby Chambers, Alexa Geary and Avery Hamilton. Chambers finished the contest with a game-high 23 points while stretching out the Adairsville defense the entirety of the game. Meanwhile, Hamilton pitched in nine points, and Geary added eight. Each converted key buckets in the second half.
“We had valuable contributions from a variety of players, but two of the standout performances to me were Abby Chambers and Avery Hamilton,” Caudell said. “They both shot the ball incredibly well tonight, and helped us open up the game in the second half. We are definitely going to need that kind of performance from those two as the season goes on, especially with some of the injuries we’ve had.”
In a boys game that nearly mirrored the pace of the girls back-and-forth first half and landslide second half, the Phoenix came up on the wrong end of a 58-43 loss to the Adairsville Tigers that same evening.
Despite a lethargic scoring start for both teams, the Phoenix offense did begin to click in the first half when it started feeding center Chris Rush, who had a clear size advantage over the Tiger frontcourt. Rush scored a nine first half points to provide the Phoenix with an 11-8 lead after one quarter of play and a 22-20 lead at the halftime break.
The contest then morphed into a tale of two radically different halves, with Adairsville heating up from the field and pulling away in the third quarter on the back of a 14-7 run. By the end of the third period, the Tigers had earned a 36-27 lead.
Although the Tigers showed no signs of slowing in the fourth quarter, the Phoenix continued to fight. Unfortunately for Sonoraville, the closest it shaved the scoring margin down to was nine points, as it suffered from around a five-minute shooting drought.
“We felt like we were getting some decent looks around the basket and from the arc, but they just weren’t falling,” Phoenix head coach Brent Mashburn.
“But credit to them, they stepped up and knocked shots down while we were on the ropes, and that was the difference. I was proud of our guy’s effort though, they never gave up. We just have a lot to work on.”
Leading the charge for Sonoraville was Rush, who finished with 16 points. Orry Darnell chipped in seven points, while Coco Foster added five and Austin Arnold contributed four.
For the Tigers, it was a standout showing for Mason Boswell, who compiled a game-high 21 points, with nine of those coming in the closing quarter.