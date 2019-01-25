The Calhoun Lady Jackets put together one of its most resilient and robust performances of the season against the Adairsville Lady Tigers on Tuesday evening, snatching an early lead and holding on to earn a 54-52 Region 6-AAA victory over the Highway 41 foes.
The Lady Jackets (4-14, 3-9 in Region 6-AAA) were primarily propelled by sturdy post play on both ends from Lyndi Rae Davis, who lead the team in scoring with 15 points and was tasked, along with Dora Moore and a variety of other Calhoun forwards, in slowing down Adairsville’s Nakiyah Washington. Washington had 34 points and 18 rebounds when these two teams met earlier in the season, while finishing with 11 in this contest.
“I was very pleased with our performance tonight,” Calhoun head coach Kayla Ralston said.”Our girls are continuing to improve each and every game. We had some mental errors and crucial turnovers, but we made up for it with hustle and effort, and that's what made the difference in the end. We knew coming into tonight we were going to have to shut down Washington and I think we did just that.”
After the two teams traded baskets early, the Lady Jackets seized control of the game by securing an 8-3 lead in the first quarter, and expanded it out to 14-7 by the end of the period, which represented its biggest lead from the game.
One of the most well-rounded teams in the region despite its record, the Lady Tigers (4-17, 1-11 in Region 6-AAA) fought back, putting together a 7-4 run in the second period and shaving the scoring margin to 20-19 in Calhoun’s favor heading into what was guaranteed to be a competitive two remaining sixteen minutes of play.
After a chunk of the third quarter where neither team was able to gain any significant separation, Calhoun put together a brisk 8-5 run to lead 38-33 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Jackets would go onto lead by as many as five in the final period, however, the Lady Tigers tied the game at 50-50 around the two-minute mark, and took the lead 52-51 with a minute remaining. Calhoun’s Erin Barnes, like she has so often this season, came through in the clutch, stealing the ball with 42 seconds left, got fouled and converted a pair of clutch free throws to regain the lead. Barnes’ free throws, combined with those of Malysha Winston and Emily Sorrow down the stretch helped lock in the win.
Along with Davis, other contributing in the scoring column for the Lady Jackets was Sorrow with nine points, Ashlyn Brzozoski with eight points, Moore with seven points, Winston with six points, Railey Greeson with five points and Erin Barnes with four points.
Adairsville was led by Coriana MCDaniel, who had 14 points, and Havyn Isaac who had 13.
“We have another key region matchup coming up Friday against Haralson,” Ralston said. “These next couple of weeks are huge. Anything can happen at this stage of the game.”
Adairsville boys 58
Calhoun boys 69
It what was no less than a wild, chaotic contest, the Calhoun boys weathered a storm of pinpoint three-point shooting and a furious comeback by the Adairsville Tigers to claim a 69-58 win and further cement itself in second place of the Region 6-AAA standings.
Due to the shooting prowess of the guard pairing of Gage Maffetone, who had six points in the first quarter, and Xaxton Goodson, who tacked on five in the first eight minutes, it appeared to be business as usual for Calhoun offensively as the team jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one period of play.
The Jackets’ (12-8, 9-4 in Region 6-AAA) hot start spilled over into the second quarter, as the team expanded its lead to 31-9. It was the polar opposite for the Tigers, who suffered from nearly four-minute scoring drought. This game had all the looks of a comfortable win for Calhoun. However, it proved anything but that when Adairsville (7-15, 5-8 in Region 6-AAA) warmed up from behind the arc.
The Tigers closed the first half with a barrage of long distance shots, five to be exact, three of those from Mason Boswell. In fact, those five treys were the only shots Adairsville hit the quarter, but it allowed the team to close the gap with a 12-4 run in four minutes and trail only 35-21 heading into the half.
“Getting off to a good start helped us in this one,” Calhoun head coach Vince Layson said. “We had a little bit of an insurance policy when they got hot in the second quarter. I give them a lot of credit, because they hit some contested shots.”
Adairsville remained in its groove in the third quarter, with Boswell once again drilling three three-pointers, along with a pair of long range makes from Gaven Crunkleton and one from Danarous Johnson. The Tigers ended up slicing Calhoun’s advantage down to just one point heading into the fourth.
The Jackets would re-group and re-adjust in the final eight minutes, due largely to the post play of Davis Allen down the stretch, who added 10 points in the quarter, and the sharpshooting of Maffetone, who hit two additional three-pointers to notch the victory.
“I think the biggest key for us was our poise, and the fact that we were able to maintain our composure, even after they were hitting nearly every shot,” Layson said. “Adairsville is a very athletic team, and they can beat anyone on any given night, especially when they can shoot it like that.”
Maffetone and Allen were the biggest factors for Calhoun on the night, notching 21 total points apiece. Also pitching in for the Jackets was Tonocito Martha, who scored six points, Caleb Boone, who scored five points, Bralin Barton, who scored three points, and Jake Prather, who added two points.
“As he usually does, Gage (Maffetone) did a good job of leading the offense tonight, and I think Davis (Allen) is starting to get his legs under him after missing some of the season due to injury,” Layson said. “We were able to lean on those two, and those two played a nice inside-out game for us tonight.”
For Adairsville, Boswell finished with a game-high 25 points.
Both Calhoun squads will be back in action at home on Friday night, as they host Haralson County. The girls are slated to tip off at 7 p.m., with the boys scheduled to play after.