When Mercedes Coleman entered high school, she was already on the radar of Gordon Central girls basketball coach Matthew Swanson, after making a name for herself as a player throughout her middle school years with more than 1,300 points.
And through her first two years of high school basketball, Coleman has amassed even greater attention, highlighted by her milestone-reaching achievement on Tuesday, when the sophomore broke the 1,000-point mark in the second quarter.
Following Gordon Central’s 59-39 win over Chattooga (9-12, 5-6 in Region 7-AA), Coleman’s accomplishment was recognized by her coach, team and fans. She was presented with a ball adorned with the details of what she’d done.
Swanson said that in knowing how close Coleman was to 1,000 points — just 18 away entering Tuesday night — he got the ball ready for her and kept it out of sight. He added that Coleman was not even aware of what she was on the verge of achieving. And that in itself speaks to the type of player and person she is, the coach said.
For all her great play on the court, Swanson said she is an even better person off of it. She is very quiet and focused, he continued.
“You know you have a good team when the best player is the first in the gym,” Swanson said.
Over the years Swanson has coached several players who’ve reached 1,000 points, but none of them did so until their fourth years.
Coleman finished with 30 points, 20 of those coming in the first half. She hit a three-pointer with just over a minute left in the second quarter to get over 1,000 points in her career.
Lelia Culberson had seven points in the win, followed by Tayla Gunn and Kim Passley, both with six. Cheyenne Temple and Cara Crump both added four points, and Chloe Ferguson added two.
Gordon Central jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first three minutes and finished the first quarter up 12-7.
For much of the second quarter it was a two-possession game, until Gordon Central (9-8, 7-4 in Region 7-AA) pulled ahead 29-21, led by two consecutive plays by Coleman — a layup and free throw plus a three-pointer. But the eight-point lead with just over a minute left was whittled down by Chattooga, capped off by a late three to make it 29-26.
The game remained tight at the start of the second half, but after a timeout at the 5:36 mark with the game at 33-30, Gordon Central tightened down on defense and was efficient on offense to finish the third quarter up 45-35.
The girls then only gave up four points in the fourth quarter — three of which came in the final minute — while scoring 14 to cap the historic game off.
Chattooga boys 74
Gordon Central boys 38
The Gordon Central boys basketball team started hot in the first minute of Tuesday’s game with Chattooga, hitting two three-pointers on back-to-back possessions — Kade Steward first followed by Christian Marycz.
The plays woke up Chattooga (13-8, 10-1 in Region 7-AA), who went on to score 15 before giving up another point in the first quarter. Gabe Ross put up five points and Dawson Lackey added two for Gordon Central (3-19, 1-10 Region 7-AA) in the first, but Chattooga’s offense continued to roll to a 30-13 lead, led by Jundraius Adams with 13 points.
Chattooga kept pushing the floor in the second quarter on the way to a 47-20 halftime lead. By the end of the third, Chattooga’s starting five were done on the night, leaving the game with a 40-point lead — 71-31.
Both teams subbed in players for the final quarter, with Gordon Central scoring seven to Chattooga’s three. The game ended 74-38.
Marycz was Gordon Central’s leading scorer with eight points, followed by Kade Steward with six. Gabe Ross had five points while Lackey and Zeb Reddix both had four. Three players — Dalton Freeman, Clayton Hogue and Lee Mabe — had two points.
The girls and boys teams will travel to Armuchee on Friday for their region matchups. Read Wednesday’s Calhoun Times for coverage of their games.