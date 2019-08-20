Jimmy Prater of Prater Ford of Gordon County said donations have been a bit slower than normal this year for his dealership's annual Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls shoe collection drive, but he hopes more donations will come in before the end of the month.
Prater is asking that donations of new shoes and socks be dropped off at the dealership, which is located at 704 S. Wall St. in Calhoun, before the end of the August. The donated shoes will be distributed to children in need.
According to their website, Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls is the largest humanitarian aid project of Buckner International, and it provides new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children in the United States and throughout the world.
When someone donates new shoes through Buckner, they will be received by one of the world’s most vulnerable children. And while Shoes for Orphan Souls serves children all over the world, 30 percent of the shoes collected stay in the United States. Since 1999, Buckner has distributed more than 3 million pairs of new shoes and socks to children in 82 countries.